Hacienda AltaGracia “We are thrilled after being open just two years to be voted the No. 1 resort in Central America by Travel + Leisure’s well-traveled readers,” said JP Alfonso, General Manager, Hacienda AltaGracia.

Hacienda AltaGracia, an Auberge resort located in the southern highlands of Costa Rica, has earned top honors as the No. 1 resort hotel in Central America in Travel + Leisure’s 2017 World’s Best Awards. The annual readers’ poll celebrating the best hotels, cruise lines, airlines and destinations is now available online at http://www.travelandleisure.com/worldsbest and appears in the August 2017 issue.

“We are thrilled after being open just two years to be voted the No. 1 resort in Central America by Travel + Leisure’s well-traveled readers,” said JP Alfonso, General Manager, Hacienda AltaGracia. “This accolade is thanks to our entire team, whose dedication to exceptional service, authentic luxury and the celebration of the destination makes every guest experience unforgettable. We’re proud to offer our guests memory-making experiences and adventures, from immersion with a local tribe, to ultralights soaring over verdant hills to horseback riding with a Costa Rican cowboy, Hacienda AltaGracia offers the most exciting and enriching ways to experience the real Costa Rica.”

Auberge Resorts Collection’s first Central American property, Hacienda AltaGracia is set in the lush mountains of Pérez Zeledón in the southern highlands of Costa Rica. Originally conceived and developed as a family retreat and coffee farm by owner and visionary Don Alberto Esquivel, the resort celebrates the unspoiled essence of Costa Rica. Offering 50 hacienda-style casitas, the resort features the largest spa and wellness facility in Central America, a panoramic swimming pool and indoor/outdoor restaurants showcasing an abundance of produce from the resort’s on-site organic farm. For active pursuits, the resort offers an extensive equestrian center, a fleet of ultralight planes for sky-high tours of tropical forests and coffee farms. Guests can access Hacienda AltaGracia via the resort’s private landing strip for planes to fly from anywhere in Costa Rica to the hacienda.

Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards are a result of an extensive annual reader survey and are among the most respected awards in the travel industry. Readers define excellence in travel by rating their experiences and evaluating hotel brands across the world by the following categories: locations, rooms and facilities, restaurants and food, service, design and value.

“It is an honor to have the readers of Travel + Leisure name Hacienda AltaGracia the No. 1 in Central America,” said Craig Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. “As a brand, we are proud that our first resort in Central America has earned the honor of being considered the very best in the region.”

In celebration of this award, Hacienda AltaGracia is inviting guests to “celebrate their way,” by offering a selection of enticing packages with perks ranging from complimentary nights, chartered airplane transfers, specials for families and more.

To book an unforgettable stay or learn more about this pristine, undiscovered, region of Costa Rica, please visit https://altagracia.aubergeresorts.com

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection owns and operates a portfolio of exceptional hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While Auberge nurtures the individuality of each property, all share a crafted approach to luxury that is expressed through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Properties in the Auberge Resorts Collection include: Auberge du Soleil, Calistoga Ranch and Solage, Napa Valley; Esperanza and Chileno Bay, Los Cabos, Mexico; Hotel Jerome, Aspen; Malliouhana, Anguilla; Nanuku, Fiji; Element 52, Telluride, Colorado.; Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica; and Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale (opening late 2017), Bishop’s Lodge (opening mid-2018), Lodge at Blue Sky, Utah (opening late 2018) and Commodore Perry Estate, Austin (opening 2019) with several others in development. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit http://www.aubergeresorts.com/. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeResorts.