Viigii, an eGifting app, launches out of beta. The viigii e-commerce service allows gift-givers to connect with their recipients by sending an interactive virtual preview while the gift is in the mail. As a simple add-on to online purchases, viigii allows customers to turn any online purchase into a thoughtful interactive gifting experience on the exact date of the occasion without worrying when the package will arrive.

“We are thrilled to be out of beta in the Shopify app store,” announced viigii CEO Lori Konsker. “Retailers using the viigii app tell us it’s helping reduce cart abandonment, increase sales, and ignite website user engagement.”

The viigii option allows for a stress-free immediate gift-giving experience for the gift giver and a memorable experience for the receiver. It becomes a win-win situation for the retailer.

“It’s simple and fun to use,” Konsker continued to explain. “Once an online retailer installs viigii on their website, their shoppers have the option to ‘send as a gift now’ at checkout. An interactive reveal of their gift via email or text along with a personalized message is sent to the recipient, while the gift is in the mail.”

When asked about why she created the app, Konsker replied, “eGifting is not only a perfect gifting solution for those endless special occasions throughout the year; it is a perfect solution for those last minute and spontaneous, thoughtful gift-giving moments. In this fast paced world, viigii helps with gift-giving needs on the day you choose when snail mail cannot quite keep up. Retailers enjoy offering this gifting option button for those customers who gift online at their stores.”

Viigii Features Include:



Reduce cart abandonment: The app keeps customers on the retailer's website by offering a new level of flexibility and convenience.

Increase customer satisfaction: Provides a fun and spontaneous experience with viigii’s personalized interactive previews.

Capture last-minute gifting occasions: Sell past shipping cutoff to increase revenue.

Dynamic, interactive experience – Customers get an exciting experience, through an interactive animation with custom graphics, the gift recipient will virtually “unwrap” their gift to reveal the real gift on the way.

Flexible delivery - Offers the choice of date and time, with viigii, customers enjoy worry-free gifting with the option to send their preview immediately or in advance of their packaged gift’s arrival.

Immediate notifications - Ensures peace of mind with timely deliveries. Automated notifications let the gift-giver rest easy knowing that their preview was received, and with email and text notifications, viigii reaches that special person anytime, anywhere.

Personalized messaging - Provides a channel of communication for family and friends. Both the gift-giver and recipient have the chance to exchange notes, making gifting all the more special.

Keep customers on retailer’s website - The viigii experience offers a new level of convenience to build customer loyalty. With immediate digital delivery, each preview gives customers the immediacy they crave in today’s fast-paced digital age.

Provide a memorable experience - Interactive animations and personalized messaging offer a fun and spontaneous experience for both the gift-giver and recipient. Each purchase becomes an occasion to remember.

Viigii currently integrates with Shopify and other e-commerce solutions, for more information about viigii, please visit the company website, https://viigii.it.

About viigii

