Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the availability of the newly updated International Audit Protocol Consortium (IAPC) EHS audit protocol for Poland. Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are now prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has indepth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.

STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 30 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.

Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly updated protocol include:



The “Ordinance of the Ministry of the Environment of 27 August 2014, on the Kinds of Installations that May Cause Significant Pollution of Individual Elements in the Environment or the Environment as a Whole [Dz. U.2014, item 1169]” repealed and replaced the “Ordinance of the Ministry of the Environment of 26 July 2002, on the Kinds of Installations that May Cause Significant Pollution of Individual Elements in the Environment or the Environment as a Whole.”

Amendments were made to the “Ordinance of the Council of Ministers of 9 November 2010 on Determining the Kinds of Projects That Could Have a Significant Impact on the Impact on the Environment [Dz. U. 2010, No. 213, item 1397].”

Amendments were made to the “Act of 3 October 2008 on the Public Availability of Information About the Environment and its Protection.”

The following legislation was repealed with regard to the Air Emissions chapter: the “Act of 20 April 2004 on Substances Depleting the Ozone Layer and on Certain Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases [Dz. U. 2004, No. 121, item 1263]; the Ordinance of the Minister of the Economy and Labor of 16 August 2004 on the Method of Marking Products, Facilities and Installations Containing Controlled Substances, and of Containers with These Substances [Dz. U. 2004, No. 195, item 2007; and the Ordinance of the Minister of the Economy and Labor of 2 September 2004 on Detailed Requirements for the Technical Equipment Used for Carrying out Activities Associated with Controlled Substances [Dz. U. 2004, No. 202, item 2071.”

The “Act of 12 June 2015 on the Management System for the Emissions Trading of Greenhouse Gases [Dz. U. 2015, item 1223]” replaced the “Act of 28 April 2011 on the Management System for the Emissions Trading of Greenhouse Gases [Dz. U. 2011, No. 1222, item 695].”

The “Ordinance of the Minister of Environment of 30 October 2014 on the Requirements Regarding the Measurements of Emission Levels and Water Usage [Dz. U. 2014, item 1542]” repealed and replaced the “Ordinance of the Minister of Environment of 4 November 2008 on the Requirements Regarding the Measurements of Emission Levels and Water Usage [Dz. U. 2008, No. 206, item 1291].”

The “Act of 15 May 2015 on Substances Depleting the Ozone Layer and on Certain Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases repealed the Act of 20 April 2004 on Substances Depleting the Ozone Layer to better align Polish legislation with the EU requirements detailed in such legislation as Regulation (EC) No. 1005/2009, Regulation (EC) No. 842/2006, Regulation (EC) 1516/2007, and Regulation (EC) No. 1497/2000.”

References to “Regulation (EC) No 842/2006” were updated to “Regulation (EU) No 517/2014,” which is the new legislation for systems and equipment that contain fluorinated gases. There were some changes to the requirements.

The “Act of 12 June 2015 on the Management System for the Emissions Trading of Greenhouse Gases [Dz. U. 2015, item 1223]” repealed and replaced the “Act of 28 April 2011 on the Management System for the Emissions Trading of Greenhouse Gases [Dz. U. 2011, No. 1222, item 695].”

References to the “Ordinance of the Minister of Environment of 4 November 2014 on Emission Standards for Installations, Combustion Plants and Incineration and Co-Incineration Equipment [Dz. U. 2014, item 1546” were updated from the previous version of the legislation, the “Ordinance of the Minister of Environment of 22 April 2011 on Emission Standards for Installations [Dz. U. 2011, No. 95, item 558].” Minor amendments were implemented.

The “Ordinance by the Minister of the Environment of 12 December 2014 on Types and Amounts of Waste for Which There is No Obligation to Maintain Waste Records [Dz. U. 2014, item 1974]” replaced the “Ordinance by the Minister of the Environment 11 December 2011 on Types and Amounts of Waste for Which There is No Obligation to Maintain Waste Records, and Categories of Small and Medium Establishments that are Allowed to Maintain a Simplified Waste Record [Dz. U. 2001, No. 152, item 1735].”

The “Ordinance of the Minister of Health of 24 July 2015 on the Types of Medical and Veterinary Waste For Which Recovery is Acceptable [Dz. U. 2015, item 1116]” replaced the “Ordinance of the Minister of Health of 23 December 2002 on the Types of Medical and Veterinary Waste Which Cannot be Used [Dz. U. 2003, No. ,8, item 103].”

The “Act of 13 June 2013 on Packaging and Waste Packaging [Dz. U. 2013, item 888, as last amended by Dz. U. 2016, item 542],” repealed and replaced the “Act of 11 May 2011 on Packaging and Waste Packaging [Dz. U. 2001, No. 63, item 638].”

The “Ordinance of the Minister of the Economy of 16 January 2015 on the Types of Waste for Non-Selective (Mixed Waste) Disposal in a Landfill [Dz. U. 2015, item 110]” replaced the “Ordinance of the Minister of the Economy of 30 October 2002 on the Types of Waste for Non-Selective (Mixed Waste) Disposal [Dz. U. 2002, No. 191, item 1595].”

The “Act of 11 September 2015 on Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment [Dz. U. 2015, item 1688” replaced the “Act of 29 July 2005 on Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment [Dz. U. 2005, No. 180, item 1495].”

The “Ordinance of the Ministry of the Environment of 18 November 2014 on the Conditions to be Fulfilled for the Discharge of Sewage into the Water or into the Ground, and on Substances Particularly Harmful for the Aquatic Environment [Dz. U. 2014, item 1800]” replaced the “2006 Ordinance of the same name [Dz. U. 2006, No. 137, item 984].”

The “Ordinance of the Ministry of the Environment of 30 October 2014 on the Requirements Regarding the Measurements of Emission Levels and Measurements of Water Use [Dz. U.2014, item 1542]” replaced the “2008 Ordinance of the same name [Dz. U. 2008, No. 206, item 1291].” No substantive changes were made.

The “Ordinance of the Minister of Health of 13 November 2015 on the Requirements for the Quality of Water Designated for Consumption [Dz. U. 2013, item 1989]” replaced the “2007 Ordinance of the same name [Dz. U. 2007, No. 72, item 466].”

The “Ordinance of 19 March 1954 on Work Safety and Hygiene in the Operation of Conveyors [Dz. U. 1954, No. 13, item 51]” and the “Ordinance of 20 March 1954 on Work Safety and Hygiene in the Operation of Cranes [Dz. U. 1954, No. 15, item 58]” were repealed. The requirements were incorporated into more general health and safety provisions on equipment.

The “Ordinance of the Minister of Labor and Social Policy of 29 June 2016 on the Occupational Safety and Health for Work Related Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields [Dz. U. 2016, item 950]” was added.

The “Ordinance of the Minister of Labor and Social Policy of 6 June 2016 on the Maximum Concentration and Intensity of the Factors Harmful for Health in the Work Environment [Dz. U. 2014, item 817]” repealed and replaced the “Ordinance of the Minister of Labor and Social Policy of 29 November 2014 on the Maximum Concentration and Intensity of the Factors Harmful for Health in the Work Environment [Dz. U. 2002, No. 217, item 1833].”

The “Ordinance of the Minister of Health of 22 May 2012 on Labeling of the Areas, Pipelines, Containers and Tanks Containing or Used for Storage of Hazardous Substances and Hazardous Mixtures [Dz. U. 2012, item 601]” has been repealed. The repealed requirements are not directly replaced, but are covered in other existing legislation, including EU legislation.

The “Ordinance of the Ministry of Economy of 10 October 2013 on the Kinds and Types of Substances Qualifying a Plant as a Plant of Increased Risk, or as a Plant With a High Risk of Suffering a Major Accident [Dz. U.2013, item 1479]” repealed and replaced the “Ordinance of the Ministry of Economy of 9 April 2002 on the Kinds and Types of Substances Qualifying a Plant as a Plant of Increased Risk, or as a Plant With a High Risk of Suffering a Major Accident [Dz. U. 2002, No. 58, item 535.” Amendments were significant.

The “Ordinance of the Ministry of Economy, Labor and Social Policy of 23 February 2016 on the Requirements for a Safety Report for High-Risk Facilities [Dz. U. 2016, item 287]” repealed and replaced “Ordinance of the Ministry of Economy, Labor and Social Policy of 29 May 2003 on the Requirements for a Safety Report for High-Risk Facilities [Dz. U. 2003, No. 104, item 970].” Amendments were significant.

The “Ordinance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration of 8 June 2016 on Requirements for Emergency Plans [Dz. U. 2016, item 821]” repealed and replaced the “Ordinance of the Ministry of Economy, Labor and Social Policy of 17 July 2003 on Requirements for Emergency Plans [Dz. U. 2003, No. 131, item 1219].” Amendments were significant.

Amendments to the “Building Code Act of 7 July 1994,” as well as the “Ordinance of the Minister of the Internal Affairs and Administration of 2 December 2015 on Approving the Construction Design with Consideration for Fire Protection [Dz. U.2015, item 2117 repealed and replaced the Ordinance of the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of 16 June 2003 on Approving the Construction Design with Consideration for Fire Protection [Dz. U. 2003, No. 121, item 1137].”

