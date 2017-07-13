It's so hard for brands to really use data to their advantage. They've got dashboards and charts, but that hasn't delivered a lot of real, measurable ROI. That's about to change.

Emcien®, creator of revolutionary prescriptive analytics software today announced a strategic partnership with AmberLeaf Partners, a consultancy with extensive expertise transforming customer experiences through data and technology. As a result of the partnership, Emcien will change the way more businesses use data to generate value by extending the reach of EmcienPatterns™, its powerful prescriptive analytics software, to AmberLeaf’s customer network. And, AmberLeaf will now have the ability to enhance existing customer solutions with technology that automatically uses data to significantly improve business outcomes in their sales, service, and marketing divisions—such as customer churn—to maximize ROI.

“We are very excited to deliver this value to our customers because we know it’s going to solve a huge pain point for them. Right now, it’s so hard for brands to really use data to their advantage. They’ve got dashboards and charts, but that hasn’t delivered a lot of real, measurable ROI. That's about to change. Emcien is going to plug right into their existing apps, guiding their workforce to the right actions so that they’ll see their outcomes and KPIs improve every day, automatically,” said John Kariotis, partner at AmberLeaf. “We know our customers’ needs and Emcien’s innovative technology. We are uniquely positioned to be able to bring the two together to create powerful solutions, leveraging state-of-the-art analytics behind the scenes, that give our customers a durable competitive advantage.”

“AmberLeaf knows the tough sales, service, and marketing challenges faced by brands in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing business landscape, and they’ve been implementing the best technology solutions and practices to solve these challenges. So they are uniquely able to integrate our prescriptive analytics seamlessly into their customers’ workflow for maximum impact,” said Andy Bashkin, Emcien’s vice president of sales. “EmcienPatterns is transforming how businesses everywhere improve outcomes and generate value from data. And through this partnership, we’re able to ensure an array of new customers have this powerful tool for making the most of the data they collect.”

About AmberLeaf Partners:

AmberLeaf Partners consulting helps release the power of information assets. Built by industry visionaries from large integrators and boutique consultant firms, AmberLeaf is leading business intelligence, CRM, marketing, and sales into the next era. Our practical solutions balance cost, technology sophistication, functional fit, organizational alignment and strategic direction to add maximum business value in the shortest timeframe and support long-term goals. AmberLeaf bring the best business minds, technical architects, and project managers together with flexible methodologies and resource management to deliver outstanding ROI. Our leaders are highly sought-after industry presenters, authors, and educators. To learn more, visit http://www.amberleaf.net.

About Emcien:

Emcien revolutionizes analytics with the only software that helps enterprises realize value from their data by converting it to practical, prioritized tasks to continuously improve business outcomes like churn, profitability, downtime, and more. Only Emcien tells you what outcomes will occur in the future and why, and what specific action to take as a result. Emcien delivers answers into your existing apps and systems in real-time so they can seamlessly transform the enterprise. Leading brands across verticals like retail, manufacturing, and telecom trust Emcien to transform their sales, operations, customer service, and beyond. For product videos and more, visit http://www.emcien.com.

Press Contacts:

