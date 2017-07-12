HomePocket Launches PushButton Digital Ads for Real Estate Agents

HomePocket Our new PushButton Ad program is designed for agents who want to improve their digital marketing campaigns but have little experience and/or availability to do so.

HomePocket, a data-driven marketing engine and lead generation service for real estate agents, today announced the launch of PushButton Digital Ads for real estate agents. At the push of a button, from any mobile device, subscribing agents can set targeted advertising programs on Facebook with customized content tailored to specific audience demographics. Google and Twitter will be added by the end of July.

“Our new Pushbutton Ad program is designed for agents who want to improve their digital marketing campaigns but have little experience and/or availability to do so,” said Jason Polancich, co-founder, HomePocket. “Placing ads usually results in wasted time and money for most. It takes continuous monitoring and specialized technology skills to see any return on digital ads, yet most agents are very busy people. With our new system, agents can see their best audience, push a button to target them and measure ad effectiveness.”

"Placing ads is usually a losing proposition for busy agents," said Jess Vasquez, Realtor® with Forney, Texas TX Homes for Sale. “To do it well at all requires learning a whole new skill set and the tools are hard to use."

Both a website and mobile app, the HomePocket LeadWallet lead generation and search enhancement program provides subscribing agents with exclusive home buyer and seller leads, by zip code, and delivers real-time lead notification via the mobile app. Using website analytics via the build and monitor systems, HomePocket Real Websites and Marketing Insights, PushButton Ads surfaces the best, most engaged audience in real time and allows agents to target those most likely to convert with best-fit content.

Lead criteria might include age, gender, location, phone type, browser type, or hobbies and interests. Knowing many visitors are female and come from a single geographic area, for example, agents can target them with appropriate content in a timely manner.

“Most agents use marketing companies who place indiscriminate, geolocation-based ads for them,” Polancich said. “It’s a ‘set it and forget it’ waste of money that rarely pays off. Our ads are the easy button way to better ROI.”

About HomePocket

HomePocket is a technology-driven real estate solutions company focused on providing simple, easy-to-use products that help buyers, sellers and real estate professionals. Founded by real estate pros, software engineers and data analysts, the mobile-first network leverages technology and data analytics in more focused ways to make real estate transactions more efficient and more valuable for all involved. Learn more at Homepocket.com.