Yamaha Tour Custom Maple Drum Set “This kit offers a durable solution for working drummers who incorporate a variety of applications and styles into their everyday playing,” said Steven Fisher, marketing manager, Yamaha Drums.

Yamaha today introduced the Tour Custom Maple drum set, designed for today’s actively working drummer looking for a versatile kit suitable for both recording and live playing.

Currently celebrating its 50th anniversary of drum manufacturing, Yamaha, designed this series with attractive features that emphasize an organic sound and look, combined with the durability drummers look for.

The Tour Custom Maple drum sets are constructed with 100 percent maple 6-ply shells using the company’s proprietary staggered diagonal seam shell construction, building a thin drum shell that will start round and stay round. Other features include 2.3mm vintage inverted Dyna Hoops that help focus the sound and keep the drums in tune longer, solid and durable hardware including one-point lug attachments on all shells to enhance the drum’s sustain, and Remo US heads.

The series features five new beautiful satin finishes: Butterscotch Satin, Caramel Satin, Candy Apple Red Satin, Chocolate Satin and Black Licorice Satin.

“With the world’s music in mind, the Tour Custom Maple kit design draws on our company’s experience as the number one backline company in the world for drums, with kits played by countless top musicians in all genres of music,” said Steven Fisher, marketing manager, Yamaha Drums. “This kit offers a durable solution for working drummers who incorporate a variety of applications and styles into their everyday playing.”

Pricing and Availability

Yamaha Tour Custom Maple drum sets (MSRP $2,320.00 with tom holder) will ship in September 2017.

For more information, visit the Yamaha booth (643) in the Nashville Music City Center at the 2017 Summer NAMM Show July 13-15, or http://4wrd.it/YAMAHADRUMS

-END-

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.