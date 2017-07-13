Yamaha Pacifica 611VFMX “[Session players] needed a versatile instrument that consistently performed night after night, session after session, and offered the flexibility to capture their own identity,” said Dennis Webster, product marketing manager, Yamaha Guitars.

Yamaha today showcased the Pacifica 611VFMX, representing a bold aesthetic reimagining of the highly successful Pacifica line of electric guitars for 2017. Honoring our motto “Never Standing Still,” Pacifica guitars continue to evolve year after year.

In addition to its gorgeous flamed maple top, the Pacifica 611VFMX sports a choice of three silky matte body finishes: Translucent Black, Root Beer and Translucent Blue. The guitar’s tinted yellow matte neck finish feels as nice as it looks, enhancing playing ease, while its headstock is finished in matte black and stamped with the Yamaha tuning fork badge. A black anodized aluminum pickguard and metal domed knobs round out the guitar’s exciting new appearance.

Key to the Pacifica 611VFMX’s remarkable versatility is its unconventional pairing of Seymour Duncan pickups. The black-covered SP90-2N neck pickup (which updates the SP90-1N) combines extra coil winding with two small ceramic bar magnets for increased output and sustain, making it an ideal match with the hotter output and evenly balanced response of the Custom 5 humbucking bridge pickup. Together, they offer a broad range of superb tones.

In addition to its world class Seymour Duncan pickups, the Pacifica 611VFMX boasts a Wilkinson V550 tremolo bridge, locking Grover tuning machines, a Graphtech nut and a Graphtech string retainer, making the typical upgrades to guitars in its price range entirely unnecessary.

“The Pacifica series was launched in 1990 and driven by the demand of California session players of the day,” said Dennis Webster, guitar product marketing manager, Yamaha Corporation of America. “They needed a versatile instrument that consistently performed night after night, session after session, and offered the flexibility to capture their own identity. That's the essence of Yamaha Pacifica guitars.”

Pricing and Availability

The Yamaha PAC 611VFMX (MSRP: $1,050) is currently shipping.

For more information, visit the Yamaha booth (643) in the Nashville Music City Center at the 2017 Summer NAMM Show July 13-15, or http://4wrd.it/PACIFICA611

