Attention all San Diego makers, tinkerers, inventors, hackers and do-it-yourselfers: The call for entries is now open for Maker Faire San Diego 2017 in Balboa Park. Now in its third year, this unique, two-day, family-friendly event will be held October 7-8, 2017, from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

“Maker Faire San Diego is looking for a wide variety of eclectic, diverse and out-of-the-box ideas that highlight the DIY and tinkerer spirit,” says Cody Nelson, Director of Events and Public Programs, Balboa Park Cultural Partnership, “Some projects are practical, innovative, life-saving, and some are just incredibly creative, fun, or all of those things.”

For those passionate about their creations, exhibiting at Maker Faire San Diego is a must. Here are just some areas the event is looking for:



Student Projects

Robotics

Hacked or Homebuilt Drones

Arduino Projects

Raspberry Pi

Space Projects

Food Makers (not concessionaires)

Beer Makers

Artisanal and Traditional Hand Crafts

Conductive Materials Projects

Kit Makers

Interactive Art Projects

3D Printers and CNC Mills

Textile Arts and Crafts

E-Textiles

Home Energy Monitoring

Programming Languages (games, apps, etc.)

Rockets and RC Toys

Sustainability & Green Tech

Radios, Vintage Computers and Game Systems

Electronics

Electric Vehicles

Science, Biology, Biotech, and Chemistry Projects

Puppets, Kites, and Other Whimsical Creations

Bicycles (and hacked bikes)

Large-scale Art

Shelter (Tents, Domes, etc.)

Music Performances and Participation

Unusual Tools or Machines

How to Fix Things or Take them Apart (Vacuums, Clocks, Washing Machines, etc.)

To participate in Maker Faire San Diego, an entry form must be completed at http://sandiego.makerfaire.com/makers/. Entries can be submitted by individuals or by groups, such as hobbyist clubs and schools. The closing date for all entries is September 8, 2017.

For more information, visit our website at http://sandiego.makerfaire.com. Maker Faire San Diego is produced by The Balboa Park Cultural Partnership and The San Diego Makers Guild.

ABOUT MAKER FAIRE: Maker Faire is an award winning, family friendly event celebrating technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and more. Maker Faire has become part of pop-culture, a place for experiential marketing, debuting new technologies and inventions, and celebrating geekdom. Maker Media produces two annual flagship Maker Faires, partners with museums to produce Featured Maker Faires, and works with communities to license Mini Maker Faires around the world. http://makerfaire.com/

HISTORY OF MAKER FAIRE: The first Maker Faire launched in May 2006 in the San Francisco Bay Area and was quickly followed by Faires in Austin, Detroit and New York City, as well as others around the world. Technology has lowered the barriers to entry to becoming a Maker and this launched the Maker Movement which fuels Maker Faire. Maker Faire was designed to be forward-looking, showcasing Makers who are exploring new forms and new technologies. But it’s not just for exhibiting what’s new in technical fields—Maker Faire features innovation and experimentation across the spectrum of science, engineering, art, performance and craft.

ABOUT THE SAN DIEGO MAKERS GUILD: The San Diego Makers Guild is a nonprofit that is committed to fostering the maker community and to promoting, showcasing, and encouraging adoption of making by individuals and public and private institutions, with the goal of advancing education, innovation, commerce and lifelong learning. Our vision is to help develop San Diego into a nationally known maker city. Learn more at http://SDMakersGuild.org.

ABOUT THE BALBOA PARK CULTURAL PARTNERSHIP: Balboa Park Cultural Partnership is a nonprofit organization through which 30 arts, science and cultural institutions in Balboa Park collaborate to achieve shared goals. By helping these groups achieve greater organizational efficiency, innovation and excellence, it seeks to contribute to the vitality and sustainability of Balboa Park. For more information visit http://www.bpcp.org.

