Sophisticated and affordable in-store Wi-Fi marketing is helping area retailers increase sales.

A NYC area retail technology consultant and MSP shows how high-tech guest Wi-Fi can boost sales for retailers by tracking customers to generate real-time offers on customer’s devices—in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.

The new Wi-Fi technology from eMazzanti brings sophisticated digital marketing capabilities along with enhanced data security to smaller retailers and other businesses that offer free Wi-Fi.

In the informative article, the company explains how new Wi-Fi customer tracking technology helps retailers follow and understand customer behavior, engaging them as they move about the store, and generating real-time offers based on the shopper’s movements and location.

“Sophisticated and affordable in-store Wi-Fi marketing is helping area retailers increase sales,” stated CEO, Jennifer Mazzanti. “It’s good for the business, good for customers and good for all of us.”

Below are a few excerpts from the article, “Boost Sales, Track Customers with High-Tech Guest Wi-Fi.”

“WatchGuard, a leader in advanced network security solutions, recently introduced Wi-Fi Cloud. This exciting new offering combines automated threat protection with engagement and analytics tools, boosting digital marketing capabilities for small to mid-size businesses.”

Understand Behavior

“The customer entering a boutique and coffee shop uses social media to sign onto the guest wi-fi. A splash screen offers her a coupon for a free coffee and alerts her to a popular display in the back of the store. While she sips her coffee, and browses through the aisles, the system notes dwell time and traffic flow throughout the store.”

“With valuable data about consumer habits, the store can adjust displays and promotions to more effectively market under-selling items. Even after the in-store shopping experience, the boutique can send targeted promotions based on customer demographics.”

“In marketing, knowing your customers’ profiles and habits makes all the difference. Wi-Fi Cloud offers sign-on through various social media channels, immediately giving you a host of demographic and browsing information.”

Partners in Excellence

WatchGuard built a reputation as a global leader in network security. Wi-Fi Cloud combines a wireless intrusion prevention system (WIPS) with sophisticated customer engagement and analytics tools. For 16 years, the experts at eMazzanti Technologies have deployed and managed WatchGuard network security technologies for businesses of all sizes.

Related resource information:

Protect Business Data with Powerful Microsoft Security

eMazzanti Technologies Recognized as Top Retailer Vertical Market MSP, 11th Overall

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti’s team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support to increase productivity, data security and revenue growth for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list seven years running, is a 2015, 2013 and 2012 Microsoft Partner of the Year, 2016 NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info(at)emazzanti(dot)net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.