The Chartis Group Elects Eight Partners to their Leadership Team

The Chartis Group, a comprehensive healthcare advisory and analytics firm, is proud to announce the election of eight Partners to firm leadership. Each has established himself or herself as an industry thought leader and has made significant contributions in the field of healthcare delivery.

“At Chartis, we relish opportunities to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments and impact of our people. Each of these professionals has a long and accomplished track record helping clients meaningfully improve their respective strategic, operating, clinical and IT performance. Each brings innovative thinking to the industry, and demonstrates an ongoing passion for the development of our people and the advancement of our mission,” says Ken Graboys, Co-Founder and CEO of The Chartis Group. “I am incredibly energized by the caliber of our growing leadership team.”

The colleagues promoted to Principal and their respective areas of expertise are as follows:

Melissa Anderson, whose areas of expertise span enterprise strategy, mergers and partnerships, network development and service line strategy. Melissa has worked extensively with Children’s hospitals and most recently, partnered with our clients to design a statewide children’s partnership to improve quality, increase access and reduce the cost of care.

Sue Anderson who brings over 15 years of healthcare management consulting experience advising hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and physician practices. Her work is concentrated in service line strategic planning, hospital/physician alignment and programmatic development. Her expertise includes strategy development, business planning, organizational design and program planning.

Sue Atkinson, RN who has a breadth of expertise in Clinical Informatics and Technology, including strategic EHR planning and implementation, change management and operational readiness, workflow optimization and clinical informatics. Sue thrives in helping our clients achieve the greatest value from their technology investments. She has assisted clients with both assessing and building their Clinical Informatics programs including EHR implementation post-live governance, informatics, data, analytics, IT structure and benchmarked staffing to support maximum value.

Anneliese Gerland who is responsible for leading key strategic initiatives, thought leadership efforts and operations for the Strategy Practice. She focuses on helping healthcare organizations navigate the transition to value-based care and payment models, with particular expertise in evaluating the implications of policy, reimbursement and other environmental changes for providers, payors and consumers. Anneliese has authored several thought leadership pieces on potential impacts of health policy changes, value-based care, payor-provider partnerships and post-acute care, among others.

Nathan Hall whose areas of expertise include mergers and acquisitions, affiliation planning, cancer service line strategy consumer strategy and healthcare retailization. Most recently, Nathan has been working with our clients on their consumer and digital strategies as well as producing thought leadership for the industry. He will be speaking on consumer strategy at the American Hospital Association Leadership Summit this summer.

Brett Pederson whose areas of expertise include enterprise strategy, mergers and acquisitions, innovative partnership development, new business design and capital planning. He has worked with top academic health systems, children’s hospitals, regional health systems and integrated delivery networks. Most recently, Brett has partnered with our clients on large scale and innovative enterprise and affiliation strategies. He has spoken nationwide on topics including the pace of provider consolidation, primary care physician alignment, and innovative models for commercial value-based reimbursement.

Mark Salierno whose areas of expertise include enterprise strategy development, partnership evaluation and development, and ambulatory network strategy and operations for leading academic medical centers and integrated delivery networks. Most recently, Mark has partnered with our clients to facilitate the exploration and development of partnerships aimed at increasing access, lowering cost and elevating quality. His work has led to the development of multiple successful academic-community and adult-pediatric partnerships nationally.

Michael Tsia whose areas of expertise include enterprise strategic and financial planning, economic alignment and funds flow at academic institutions, next-generation physician workforce planning and innovative payor-provider partnerships. Recent examples of his thought leadership include a white paper on gaining more value from clinical research investments, a presentation at an Association of American Medical Colleges’ conference on new-age academic funds flow models, and a presentation at a value-based care conference on emerging models for payor-provider partnerships.

