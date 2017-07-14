Both screw-retained solutions and CAD/CAM technologies are in accelerated growth. The EZ-Base belongs to both world

Restoration placement has never been simpler than with the EZ-Base system. The new abutment is designed for extreme angulation and offers safe handling within its screw channel. More angle options means more comfort for the clinician performing anterior and posterior restorations with convenient handling and placement.

Dr. Shelly Akazany, Implants Product Manager at MIS, believes that “It’s critical to keep our R&D in direct correlation with the market’s needs. Both screw-retained solutions and CAD/CAM technologies are in accelerated growth. The EZ-Base belongs to both worlds."

The EZ-Base screwdriver features a unique tip, which allows safe and reliable access from multiple angles, as well as gripping, tightening and loosening within the angulated screw-channel at a torque and with the convenience that are similar to a straight screw-channel.

This system opens up an entire range of options for prosthetic restorations in the esthetic zone. Where as in the past screw-retained restorations may not have been an option for many anterior zone cases, the EZ-Base system provides a solution.

Dr. Akazany explains that “It's important for us, in the Products Division, to offer a broad range of prosthetic options in order to make the clinician’s life simpler, by having the most appropriate solution for each specific case without having to compromise. The EZ-Base system enables more freedom of choice and the ability to perform screw retrained restorations in cases that would have been previously ruled out."

The EZ-Base system is available for narrow, standard and wide platforms, in both conical and internal hex connections. It may be used in a digitally planned procedure, incorporating CAD/CAM technologies or using traditional methods. EZ-Base is also offered in both fixed gingival height and adjustable options for optimal customization and convenience.