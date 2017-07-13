Independent creative agency Bradley and Montgomery (BaM) announced that Jules Boasberg has joined the company as its new Chief Marketing and Growth Officer. In his role, Boasberg will be leading the charge to grow BaM across North America as well as forging relationships with new and prospective clients that strategically align with the agency’s goals.

Boasberg is an industry growth veteran who has more than two decades of experience and a successful track record of cultivating relationships and growing agencies.

Most recently, Boasberg was Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at Kansas City-based Consumer Orbit, a leading forensic analytics consumer science data insights and media planning consultancy. Prior to that, he served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Bernstein-Rein Advertising for 7 years, and for 6 years, in Chicago, as the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Golin, directing growth and marketing efforts for its network of 13 offices throughout North America.

“I’m grateful for and thrilled at this new opportunity to join the BaM family. BaM’s mission to helping brands build affinity through share of culture is an approach I’ve not seen before. They clearly understand the journey on how to connect with today’s consumer, translating unique insights into successful, relevant work they have done for clients such as Microsoft and Chase,” said Boasberg.

“BaM has a unique story to tell,” said Mark Bradley, principal and founder of Bradley and Montgomery. “And Jules [Boasberg] is the ideal person to lead that storytelling effort. He has a successful track record in helping agencies develop relationships and grow strategically. He understands the challenges CMO’s face today which will help us communicate why BaM is more than an ad agency.”

About Bradley and Montgomery (BaM)

Bradley and Montgomery (BaM) is an independent creative agency helping brands build affinity “now” through share of culture. With offices in Indianapolis and Los Angeles, BaM works with amazing people at JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Mecum Auctions, Skype, Bing and Xbox. BaM campaigns have been profiled in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Fast Company, TIME, Adweek and work has received recognition at The Webby Awards, The One Show, The Creative Media Awards and OMMA Awards.