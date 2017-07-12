ClearSpan Reveals Big Savings in Extended Flash Sale

With the sale comes significant savings, and structures will be discounted by as much as $4,800, while some buildings will be sold for as low as $2,795.

ClearSpan Fabric Structures announced an Extended Flash Sale that deeply discounts a number of the company’s most popular structures. These buildings will be available via the company’s parent website, FarmTek.com.

With the sale comes significant savings, and structures will be discounted by as much as $4,800, while some buildings will be sold for as low as $2,795. Whether these structures are used for vehicle and equipment storage, livestock housing, hay storage, a covered workspace or anything else, the savings encompasses some of ClearSpan’s most versatile building solutions.

Perhaps the best deal is on the 26’ x 30’ ClearSpan Econoline Building, which is being sold for $2,795. The structure’s cover is made from 10 oz., 22 mil fabric that features a rip stop weave. The ultra-dependable frame is made from 14 gauge, triple-galvanized steel that is made in America.

Included in the sale are ClearSpan Freestanding buildings, which are sized at 42’ x 96’ and 42’ x 60’, and a 38’ x 100’ Pony Wall Building. All of these structures feature a 12.5 oz., 24 mil cover that provides the utmost strength and durability. It reflects light, allowing the building to maintain a comfortable temperature year-round. The frames for these structures are all built with 14 gauge, American-made steel that has been triple galvanized for a superior life. The Freestanding Buildings can be constructed on just about any surface, and the Pony Wall Building is designed to be built on wood posts or a foundation wall.

