TriGate Capital, LLC (“TriGate”) announces signing a new lease with DICK’S Sporting Goods at the recently acquired McCain Plaza Shopping Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

“We are thrilled to add DICK’S Sporting Goods to our tenant mix at the property,” said Adam Aultz, Vice President for TriGate. “DICK’S is an excellent retailer and will fill a void for sporting goods at this particular intersection. We are very excited to help bring their first location to the MSA and anticipate it will drive additional daily traffic into the shopping center.”

DICK’S has taken approximately 50,000 s.f. of space in the shopping center where a former Cinemark movie theater sat vacant for a number of years prior to TriGate’s ownership. McCain Plaza is at the SE corner of McCain Boulevard and U.S. Highway 67 and is anchored by Burlington, Petsmart, T.J. Maxx, Michaels, Ross Dress for Less and Bed Bath & Beyond.

In conjunction with the new lease, TriGate has commenced the second phase of its renovation plan which was previously announced last June shortly after acquisition. The investment firm has already demolished the movie theater, cleaned up the vacancies and installed new parking lot lighting. The next phase, which is currently underway, includes renovation of the shopping center facades, construction of the new DICK'S Sporting Goods store, and upgrades to the parking lot, landscaping and signage. “It’s been a huge team effort to get to this point” says Aultz. “Between SCM Architects helping with the design, JAH Realty helping with the renovation and lease negotiations, Sage Partners helping with the management and leasing, and the city of North Little Rock supporting our efforts, we were able to improve the property tremendously and are looking forward to its’ future.”

TriGate anticipates that DICK’S will open in the spring of 2018. Jeff Yates of ARK Commercial of Little Rock, AR and Greg Bracchi with Edge Realty Partners of Dallas, TX represented DICK’S Sporting Goods on the lease. Ethan Slavin of JAH Realty of Oklahoma City, OK and T.J. Lefler of Sage Partners of Fayetteville, AR represented TriGate.