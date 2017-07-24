Recovery in Paradise: CART’s Multiple Pathways of Recovery Conference

This year, the conference will take place in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Center for Addiction Recovery Training (CART), the training division of the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR) will host a second Multiple Pathways of Recovery Conference on October 23-26, 2017. This year, the conference will take place in Punta Gorda, Florida. The conference, born from CCAR’s foundational principle – a belief in multiple pathways of recovery, aims to bring many pathways under the same roof. The first Multiple Pathways of Recovery Conference took place in May 2016 at the Mystic Marriott in Mystic, CT and had 300 attendees.

Bill White, a leader in the recovery advocacy movement and a resident of Florida, will make a live appearance at the conference to sign books and support CCAR’s vision of recovery. The conference runs from 8:45 am to 5:00pm, with many well known national speakers scheduled to present different pathways of recovery. These keynotes include (but are not limited to) Don Coyhis of White Bison, Dr. John Kelly, Tom Hill, Shannon Egan, Mark Lundholm, Durga Leela, and Ron Tannebaum & Kenny Pomerance from In The Rooms. Insights gained from these speakers are valuable across the entire spectrum of recovery. Recovery coaches, clinicians, or people looking to explore alternative pathways are welcome. In addition to keynote speakers, the conference is broken up into easily digestible workshops. 25 speakers will represent 20 pathways of recovery. The pathways represented are Alcoholics Anonymous, SMART Recovery, Red Road to Wellbriety, Art, Ayurveda Yoga, BioSound, Celebrate Recovery, Creativity, Faith-Based Recovery, Fit2Recover, Gambling Recovery, In The Rooms, LifeRing Secular Recovery, Medication Assisted Recovery, Moderation Management, Narcotics Anonymous, Progressive Recovery Coaching, Phoenix MultiSport, Shamanic Healing, and Women For Sobriety.

Those interested in participating in the Multiple Pathways of Recovery Conference can register here. The rate for the conference is $350. If you are only interested in a single day, Tuesday and Wednesday can be registered for as separate days, costing $100 each. If your agency is interested in sending five or more individuals to the conference, please email Chiara(at)ccar.us for a special group rate.

About CCAR: Since 1998 the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR) has organized the recovery community (people in recovery, family members, friends and allies) to put a face on recovery and to provide recovery support services to help sustain recovery. By promoting recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction through advocacy, education and service, CCAR strives to end discrimination surrounding addiction and recovery, open new doors and remove barriers to recovery, maintain and sustain recovery regardless of the pathway, all the while ensuring that all people in recovery, and people seeking recovery, are treated with dignity and respect. CCAR envisions a world where the power, hope and healing of recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction is thoroughly understood and embraced.