CFA Society New York—formerly, the New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA)—and The Hong Kong Society of Financial Analysts Ltd. (HKFSA) today announced a unique collaborative plan to expand CFA Society New York’s Asset Owner Series to Hong Kong.

Both societies will work in tandem to engage and connect key decision-makers dispersed across the global asset-ownership sphere for peer-to-peer events, hosted by two of the largest local CFA societies in the world.

Chief investment officers, deputy chief investment officers and other C-Level investment executives from sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, single-family offices, multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, private banks, national pensions, corporate pensions, institutional investment consultants and public pension schemes across Asia will gather amongst themselves and alongside local CFA society-members to speak at the newly established HKSFA Asset Owner Series.

The objective is to host C-Level asset owner investment executives—who represent firms that collectively manage in excess of US$10 trillion in assets (roughly HK$78 trillion)—and a cumulative audience that will be comprised of more than 1,000 investment professionals over the next two to three years.

“These events provide critical opportunities for key decision-makers, whom oversee some of the world’s largest institutional pools of capital, to gather, identify and share global challenges as well as solutions, all while being hosted by a thought leadership community that is crucially both independent and objective,” CFA Society New York CEO Daniel Dagen, CFA, said.

“The HKSFA Asset Owner Series aims to share best practices amongst asset management professionals, and to exchange ideas that will help guide the future development of the industry,” HKSFA President Ashley Khoo, CFA, CPA, said. “Enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an asset management center will help to strengthen its leading position as an international finance hub.”

“HKSFA and CFA Society New York are dedicated to raising both professional and ethical standards in the global investment management industry,” Dagen said. “Providing asset-owners the opportunity to improve efficacy as it relates to the way in which their assets are managed contributes to stability and integrity of markets worldwide.”

The Asset Owner Series was created by CFA Society New York in 2015 and spearheaded by Thomas Brigandi—CFA Institute’s Inaugural Global Outstanding Young Leader—in collaboration with a team of over 200 industry leaders who source speakers from their respective networks. The groundbreaking series is a collection of exclusive events for investment industry executives looking to improve their asset-management strategies and advance their market knowledge with the guidance of some of the most experienced minds CFA Society New York has to offer.

The Asset Owner Series has featured senior investment consultants, asset managers and asset owner-leaders whom directly oversee or advise on an estimated $30 trillion, collectively. That estimated figure accounts for approximately one-third of total global institutional assets.

CFA Society New York

CFA Society New York has been a leading forum for the investment community since 1937. That year, a small group of security analysts decided to turn their casual lunch gatherings into a series of regular meetings. They held an organizational luncheon in a private dining room of the New York Chamber of Commerce. It was there that CFA Society New York was conceived, with a membership of approximately 20 analysts, including Benjamin Graham, the “father of securities analysis” and one of the most influential men in the history of finance. In September of that year, the Society held its first formal program, at which Lawrence Klybert of Alexander Eisemann & Co. spoke on “Options – Their Effect on the Market Price of Stocks.” By 1939, the Society had grown to 82 members. Today, with more than 10,000 members, CFA Society New York is the largest member society of the more than 148 societies comprising CFA Institute worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.nyssa.org/.

The Hong Kong Society of Financial Analysts (HKSFA)

The Hong Kong Society of Financial Analysts Limited (HKSFA) is a non-profit organization founded in 1992 by a group of CFA charterholders in Hong Kong. The Society currently has over 6,486 members and is one of the largest member societies of CFA Institute which has more than 146,000 members in 160 countries/territories. The Society is mostly run by member volunteers with the support of a team of professional staff. HKSFA shares the mission of CFA Institute in raising professional and ethical standard of financial analysts and investment practitioners through our continuing education events and advocacy effort. In addition to promoting the CFA designation in Hong Kong, the Society aims to provide a forum for our members, CFA Institute, other investment practitioners and regulators. The HKSFA has won the Most Outstanding Society Award (societies with over 1,000 members) in the 2014 Society Excellence Awards Programme, administered by the CFA Institute. The Award affirms the Society's relentless efforts to serve its members and the greater benefits of the local community. For more information, visit http://www.hksfa.org.