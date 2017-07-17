Kristi Turner “She is an authentic leader and a great marketing strategist focused on driving revenue growth and elevating Compeat’s brand. Her passion for delivering great products and making a difference in the lives of our employees and customers is contagious.”

Compeat, the leading provider of integrated restaurant accounting, back office and workforce management software, continues the path of industry leading growth by today announcing Kristi Turner as Chief Marketing Officer reporting to President and CEO Jeffrey Stone.

In this new position, Kristi will oversee product marketing strategy, competitive positioning, brand awareness, digital presence, customer retention, lead generation, inside sales, and internal and external communications.

“We welcome Kristi to the team and are excited to leverage her successful track record for building scalable SaaS revenue growth, empowering employee cultures and customer centric marketing strategies,” said Jeffrey Stone. “She is an authentic leader and a great marketing strategist focused on driving revenue growth and elevating Compeat’s brand. Her passion for delivering great products and making a difference in the lives of our employees and customers is contagious.”

“Compeat is extremely well positioned in the marketplace right now which makes it an exciting time to join,” said Kristi Turner. “What I love most about Compeat is our dedicated employees, innovative customer centric culture coupled with our unique combination of an integrated accounting, back office and workforce product suite supported by one of the most ethical and experienced Board, PE firms and leadership teams I have had the honor of serving.”

Kristi brings to Compeat over 27 years of domestic and international strategic business and marketing experience. Prior to joining Compeat, Kristi served as CEO of Kaizen Consulting, a SaaS marketing consultant firm and previously served as SVP of Marketing for HotSchedules, formerly Red Book Connect. Before HotSchedules, Kristi served as a SVP of Marketing for InComm, a global technology innovator and provider of prepaid and payment solutions.

Kristi holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from University of South Florida. She resides in Atlanta with her husband and two children, dedicating much of her free time mentoring young men and women in professional and personal growth.

About Compeat Restaurant Management Software:

Founded in 2000, Compeat offers innovative cloud-based restaurant management software that leverages technology to increase control, reduce costs, enhance insight and improve efficiency for restaurant operators. Compeat is the only fully integrated Accounting, Back Office and Workforce Solution. Products include Compeat Accounting, Inventory, Hire, Labor, Schedule, Payroll, Logbook and Intelligence, all designed in-house and specifically for the restaurant industry. For more information, visit http://www.compeat.com.