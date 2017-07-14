Profit First Rises to Top Ten on Business Best Seller List

Profit First provides a straight forward, applicable methodology to make businesses immediately profitable.

Profit First, by author Mike Michalowicz, hits #9 on the Worldwide iBook Best Seller list in the Personal & Business Finance category, just behind Steven Covey and Dave Ramsey who are long-standing best sellers. Profit First, a Penguin Publishing book, immediately hit the amazon best seller list when it was released in March of 2017 and has remained an amazon best seller since that time.

Profit First provides small to mid-size business owners with a clear methodology to instantly and permanently make businesses profitable. The step-by-step process, which contradicts standard GAAP accounting, helps business owners manage day to day and long term finance without the need for an advanced understanding of Finance or Accounting. Michalowicz claims the average business owner can understand this method and manage profitability effectively by monitoring their bank balances and moving money in a prescribed way. The method is used as the basis of accounting consulting in Michalowicz’s business Profit First Professionals, a worldwide organization of independent accountants and bookkeepers.

Michalowicz is a successful entrepreneur, business analyst and speaker who offers keynotes globally on profitability, marketing, branding and other business topics. His previous books include Surge, the Pumpkin Plan and, what Business Week deemed an instant business cult classic, The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur. More information about Michalowicz and Profit first can be found at MikeMichaowicz.com.