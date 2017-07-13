LexisNexis Digital Library Announces New Agreement with ALM

One of [our customers'] most common requests has been for us to partner with ALM—and this new agreement is further proof that when LexisNexis customers ask for something, we deliver.

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced a new agreement between LexisNexis® Digital Library and ALM®, to make more than 250 well-regarded treatise titles from ALM available on the Digital Library platform and the LexisNexis eCommerce store. The addition of this robust content will further expand the depth and breadth of the LexisNexis Digital Library, which provides legal professionals with a one-stop shop for over 3,000 important legal eBook titles.

As a result, the LexisNexis Digital Library will now feature titles from ALM’s publications including Law Journal Press, The National Underwriter Co. and analytical titles from respected regional brands such as The Legal Intelligencer, New York Law Journal, New Jersey Law Journal and more. These titles will provide in-depth information on the latest issues and insightful analysis from leading lawyers, practicing attorneys and experts.

“Customers continually validate our publisher-neutral approach to our digital lending solution by asking us to work with premier legal content providers and surface their content through LexisNexis Digital Library,” said Omry Bigger, Vice President of Print and eBooks for the North American Research Solutions business at LexisNexis. “One of their most common requests has been for us to partner with ALM—and this new agreement is further proof that when LexisNexis customers ask for something, we deliver.”

LexisNexis Digital Library is a publisher-agnostic solution that frees users from the physical constraints of brick-and-mortar libraries. Through mobile access to a wide-ranging collection of critical reference resources, including Matthew Bender®, Michie™ and Mealey’s™ publications, and other LexisNexis publications, legal professionals can access the legal titles they need anytime, anywhere, right at their fingertips. In making its treatise titles available through Digital Library, ALM joins a group of other LexisNexis eBook alliance partners including ABA®, CSC®, AHLA®, NITA® The Florida Bar and Carolina Academic Press. Additionally, because LexisNexis offers legal eBooks in multiple formats, users can read digital publications from LexisNexis Digital Library on virtually any e-reader device or web browser.

“ALM is thrilled to partner with LexisNexis Digital Library to offer a selection of our highly valued content to better serve the evolving legal research requirements of today’s lawyers,” said Kelly Maheu, Vice President and Publisher of ALM Practical Insights. “Our readers have stressed the importance of a single-title purchase in print, eBook or digital file—and we’re pleased to work with LexisNexis to fulfill that need and desire in the market place.”

ALM’s content will begin to populate within LexisNexis Digital Library starting today and will be available as individual titles on a subscription basis.

Created in conjunction with leading eBook distributor OverDrive® and launched in 2012, LexisNexis Digital Library offers a single location for legal professionals to get the digital legal publications they need. Currently accessible to over 60,000 users and offering features such as Lexis Advance linking and advanced search capabilities, the LexisNexis Digital Library delivers law librarians a solution they can use to order titles, supervise lending of all electronic content and centrally manage their library to help reduce costs associated with storing, filing and distributing titles in traditional print format.

More information is available at the LexisNexis Digital Library site and at the upcoming American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) conference. Visit the LexisNexis booth (#502) for a demo and join the LexisNexis eBooks & Digital Library showcase in Theater 1—featuring our ALM agreement and more—on Sunday, July 16 from 1:00-1:30.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of content and technology solutions that enable professionals in legal, corporate, tax, government, academic and non-profit organizations to make informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. Today, LexisNexis Legal & Professional harnesses leading-edge technology and world-class content to help professionals work in faster, easier and more effective ways. Through close collaboration with its customers, the company ensures organizations can leverage its solutions to reduce risk, improve productivity, increase profitability and grow their business. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 175 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business.

Customers use ALM solutions to discover new ideas and approaches for solving business challenges, connect to the right professionals and peers to create relationships that move business forward, and compete to win through access to data, analytics and insight. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit http://www.alm.com for more information, and visit http://www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMMedia.