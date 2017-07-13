Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Reaches 250,000 Enrolled Pets

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance—the #1 customer-rated provider of insurance for dogs and cats—is proud to announce the enrollment of their 250,000th pet. Healthy Paws has experienced extraordinary growth since enrolling their first pet in 2010, and is now a valued member of the industry, known for quality pet health insurance coverage and a top-notch customer experience.

Continuously ranked #1 by Consumer's Advocate, Canine Journal, and Pet Insurance Review, and a recent recipient of an Angie’s List Super Service Award, Healthy Paws is committed to supporting pet parents with outstanding customer service and intuitive technology that makes filing claims fast and easy.

“We’ve worked hard, but are still just getting started! Our passion for pets drives us to wow our pet parents everyday with extraordinary service and affordable coverage,” says Brian Jorgensen, Chief Operating Officer of Healthy Paws. “While we strive for a seamless experience on both our website and mobile app, our customer care team takes the time to actively listen to our pet parents and deliver beyond their expectations.”

While pet insurance continues growing rapidly as a voluntary employee benefit, only 2% of the cats and dogs in the US are enrolled in an active policy (Europe boasts a 20% coverage rate; NAPHIA; May 2017). These numbers are projected to steadily rise as veterinarian science continues to advance, improving pets’ lives, but also driving up the cost of pet ownership overall. With a quarter of a million pets insured, however, Healthy Paws’ pet parents won’t have to choose between quality pet medical care and their wallet.

About Healthy Paws Pet Insurance®

Healthy Paws is one of the leading pet insurance program providers in the U.S. for dogs and cats and ranked #1 by customers on leading review websites. Its insurance policies are provided by Chubb whose U.S. carriers are rated A++ by A.M. Best. The Healthy Paws Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides cash grants to pet adoption organizations specifically for life-saving vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries and advanced medical treatments of homeless pets in their care. Learn more about their mission to save more homeless pets and how you can help. For more information about Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, visit http://www.healthypawspetinsurance.com.