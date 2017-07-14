North American crane dealer CraneWorks has been on a tear, nearly doubling its footprint over the past two years. While this growth is pushing the company to new heights (jumping 26 spots on the 2017 AC&T Top 100 list), expansion can also lead to new challenges. To avoid these issues and ensure that customers at all branches receive the same high-quality customer service, CraneWorks is pleased to announce Michael Bird as the company’s new Director of Product Support.

“As the company expands, we can’t lose sight of what makes us special in the first place,” says CraneWorks CEO Keith Ayers. “Since our reputation is built on customer service, we need someone to focus on this area and make sure our high standards are maintained across the board. With Michael’s extensive background, he’s the ideal person to lead the charge.”

“I was born to work on cranes,” says Bird. He first picked up a wrench at age eight, and by 16 he was already a professional mechanic in the trucking industry. After several years he transferred his skills to the crane industry and never looked back. Almost two decades later, Bird will apply that wealth of experience to CraneWorks’ eight branches across North America.

Bird’s initial focus will be on each location’s service department, helping the new and existing branches to work together as a cohesive unit. Over time, his focus will spread to more areas of the company so customers across the continent consistently receive the extra level of attention that CraneWorks is known for.

“It’s exciting to join CraneWorks at a time when the company has so much momentum. I can’t wait to meet the employees at each branch, and I’m even more eager to meet our many customers who’ve been on this journey with us.”

About CraneWorks, Inc.

Founded in 2002, CraneWorks is a leading supplier of lifting equipment to companies across the globe. CraneWorks delivers reliable, customer-driven solutions for a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, quarrying, mining, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, oil, utility and aerial. With offices in Houston, Denver, San Diego, Bakersfield, Kansas City, New York/New Jersey, and Calgary, CraneWorks is raising the bar in lifting equipment. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.Crane-Works.com, its LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/craneworks-inc-, or its Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/CraneWorksInc.