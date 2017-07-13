IT Authorities Named to Tampa Bay Business Journal’s “Fast 50”

IT Authorities, a world-class IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Tampa has been named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s “Fast 50” list, representing the fastest growing companies in the Tampa Bay area.

This is IT Authorities second time to be named to this list.

Since its founding 11 years ago, IT Authorities has become a leader in the managed service sector reaching many significant milestones, including revenue growth of 140 percent year over year, the creation of more than 100 new jobs and the establishment of a nearly 20,000 square foot headquarters in Tampa.

“It’s very exciting to be named to the ‘Fast 50’ list for the second time,” said Jason Pollner, Co-Founder of IT Authorities. “Tampa Bay is a great place to be in the tech business, but being on this list demonstrates the hard work of our entire team.”

During the last six months, the company has been implementing a comprehensive leadership plan to ensure it can continue its growth and commitment to excellence for its clients. Recently, the company announced it hired Phil LaForge as its new CEO, with Co-Founders Jason Pollner and Jason Caras moving into new roles as Co-Chairs of the IT Authorities Board of Directors.

“This company has been able to successfully grow because of its commitment to its employees and customers,” said new CEO Phil LaForge. “Moving forward, we expect to increase market share and work on more interesting and challenging projects. It’s an honor to be part of this wonderful team.”

Companies named to the “Fast 50” list are privately-held, locally-owned, headquartered in West Central Florida, and have achieved substantially above-market consecutive annual revenue growth from 2014 to 2016. In addition, all nominated companies must submit financial disclosure data that is verified by an independent auditor retained by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

The final rankings of the “Fast 50” list are announced at the award ceremony on July 27 at the Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center.

About IT Authorities: IT Authorities, a world-class IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Tampa, Florida, was founded in 2006. Its 135+-person team is available 24/7 to offer IT services under the managed services umbrella including professional services, cloud services, consulting, procurement, disaster recovery solutions and business continuity solutions to its clients. IT Authorities is passionate about helping businesses increase profit, improve productivity and function with peace-of-mind, being assured that its IT systems are in the most reliable and secure state and their people are being taken care of in a world class manner. Visit http://www.itauthorities.com or call toll free at 813-246-5100 to learn more.