Dialogic, a cloud-optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that it has been recognized as the revenue market share leader for low density trunk media gateways sold to service providers for the year 2016, according to a recent market research report issued by IHS Markit*.

The Dialogic® IMG 2020 Integrated Media Gateway provides any-to-any connectivity between circuit-switched and IP networks for signaling and media. Advanced features also enable the IMG 2020 to help customers meet new requirements for applications such as voice transcoding and SIP trunking. The IMG products are sold and supported worldwide via Dialogic sales and channel partners.

Dialogic’s IMG 2020 Integrated Media Gateway was purchased by service providers and a variety of solutions providers in 2016. During this time, the company released the 2.3 version of the IMG 2020 software, which added notable features such as offline configuration, extensive tracing server capabilities, and user management tracking to enable customers to better manage their networks of IMG 2020 gateways. A new release which enables wireless customers to better manage high definition voice methods such as AMR wideband and provides a bulk registration method for SIP trunking will be generally available early Q3 of 2017.

“Trunk media gateways meet the customer requirements for interconnect between circuit-switched networks and SIP-based networks, including IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), offering services such as voice over LTE (VoLTE). By addressing market requirements, Dialogic led the low density trunk media gateway market segment in 2016,” said Diane Myers, Senior Research Director, at IHS Markit.

“We are pleased that the latest market reporting from IHS Technology shows that Dialogic led the low density trunk media gateway market in 2016. Dialogic has continued to invest in the IMG 2020 gateway product to enable service providers and technology partners to effectively continue their migration from PSTN to IP networks and to meet new needs such as transcoding for Voice over LTE (VoLTE) networks and SIP trunking,” said Jim Machi, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Dialogic.

Please visit the IMG 2020 webpage for more information on its capabilities.

