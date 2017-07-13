Backroads guests enjoy a hike along Italy's Amalfi Coast “Exploring an area on a walking and hiking tour makes adventure accessible to a wide demographic and it’s a spectacular way to see the world," said Tom Hale, Founder and President of Backroads.

Backroads is gearing up for its biggest summer travel season ever, announcing today that Walking & Hiking Tours are the fastest-growing segment for the company, with double-digit growth over recent years. Backroads has been offering Walking & Hiking Tours for nearly 25 years and currently runs over 70 itineraries. In 2017, the segment saw faster growth than any other activity – with Cinque Terre & Tuscany Walking & Hiking Tour topping the list. Backroads also offers Multisport Trips that combine walking and hiking with other activities, including biking, kayaking or rafting in locations like Iceland, Yellowstone & Tetons, and the Canadian Rockies, which have consistently ranked in the top 10 best-selling trips for Backroads in the past two years. Additionally, the Taste of Camino de Santiago Walking & Hiking Tour is the most requested custom itinerary for private group travel.

The active travel industry has grown considerably in the past decade, reflecting the desire of many travelers to have unique experiences and incorporate adventure and fitness into their vacations. A walking and hiking journey offers Backroads’ guests the opportunity to more intimately see and connect with the environment, culture and people, and observe everyday life in a more authentic way. Secondly, in addition to its effects on aerobic and muscle strength, studies have consistently shown the health benefits of walking to be greatly significant: improving blood pressure and bone density, decreasing the risk of heart disease, and alleviating symptoms of anxiety and depression.

With a quarter century of expertise on the trail, Backroads delivers on its commitment to creating more flexible itineraries for all paces and abilities with an industry-leading six-to-one guest-to-leader ratio and guaranteed van support on all Walking & Hiking trips.

“Backroads was initially founded as a biking company, but we’ve also been running walking and hiking trips around the world for almost 25 years,” said Tom Hale, Founder and President of Backroads. “Exploring an area on a walking and hiking tour makes adventure accessible to a wide demographic and it’s a spectacular way to see the world. Look for even more new trips in this segment in 2018 as we add additional adventures across the globe.”

Backroads Top 2017 Walking & Hiking Trips

Top US Walking & Hiking Trips in 2017



California Wine Country Active Culinary Walking Tour

Maui & Lanai Walking & Hiking Tour

Arizona: Sedona Walking & Hiking Tour

Top International Walking & Hiking Trips in 2017



Cinque Terre & Tuscany Walking & Hiking Tour

Iceland Walking & Hiking Tour

Dolomites Hut-to-Hut Hiking Tour

Provence to Costa Brava Walking & Hiking Tour

Amalfi Coast Walking & Hiking Tour

Mallorca Walking & Hiking Tour

A Taste of Camino de Santiago Walking & Hiking Tour

Most Popular Multisport Trips



Iceland Multisport Adventure Tour

Yellowstone & Tetons Multisport Adventure Tour

Canadian Rockies Multisport Adventure Tour

Bryce, Zion & Grand Canyon Multisport Adventure Tour

Alaska Multisport Adventure Tour

Top Multisport Trips for Families



Dolomites Multisport Adventure Tour

Dalmatian Coast Multisport Adventure Tour

Hawaii’s Big Island Multisport Adventure Tour

Costa Rica Multisport Adventure Tour

To prepare for a trip, Backroads recommends walking and hiking regularly and including a few hills if possible. Trip Experts at Backroads also emphasize quality footwear and generally suggest light hikers as a good option for most trails and to break them in well before departing for a trip. In addition to providing hiking poles for each guest, Backroads offers unparalleled support on all Walking & Hiking Tours with multiple trip leaders, vans, trail options and more.

