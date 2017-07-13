PI’s Multi-Axis Q-845 and N-865

Worldwide nanopositioning equipment leader PI (Physik Instrumente) has engineered and released two new compact multi-axis positioning stages based on low-profile parallel-kinematic motion devices. Driven by piezo ceramic motors, nanometer precision is achieved along with high stability based on low heat generation and a drift free auto-position-clamping feature.

N-865 High End – Low Profile 6-Axis Motion Platform, 2 Nanometer Minimum Incremental Motion

This high-end system is based on proprietary PiezoWalk® linear motor technology. It provides 2 nanometer minimum incremental motion in X, Y, Z with 0.2 microradian angular motion in Pitch, YAW, and Roll. The N-865 can support loads up to 15N. Integrated proprietary linear encoders measure the position with 0.5 nanometers resolution.

Q-845 Compact 6-Axis Motion Platform, 6 Nanometer Minimum Incremental Motion

The Q-845 is high performance, compact 6-axis system based on piezo inertia drives, providing minimum incremental motion as small as 6 nanometers. Integrated linear encoders measure the position with 1 nanometer resolution and provide feedback to the 6-axis controller. The Q-845 supports loads to 10 N and achieves velocities up to 5mm/sec.

Virtual, Programmable Pivot Point

Both 6-axis systems provide software programmable virtual pivot points – a decisive feature for alignment processes such as required in SiP and micro-optics applications.

Standard and Custom

PI has in-house engineered solutions with over 4 decades of experience working with customers to provide products that meet application demands, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the application.

