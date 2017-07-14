Sylvane Network Expands with Launch of QuenchEssentials.com

Quench Essentials improves every type of beverage people enjoy at home.

Sylvane, a leading online supplier of high-quality air treatment solutions, expands with its launch of QuenchEssentials.com. Quench Essentials offers premium beverage appliances and tools for any type of drink.

“When we decided to grow our business, we looked at a variety of factors. Creating Quench Essentials was an ideal addition to Sylvane.com,” said Steven Hong, President of Sylvane and Quench Essentials.

Sylvane offers products such as air purifiers and dehumidifiers to improve indoor air quality, while Quench Essentials focuses on improving every type of beverage people enjoy at home. The new e-commerce website is split into multiple product categories, including blenders and wine coolers, that create quality beverages at home.

“Our product lines are growing to include coffee makers, juicers and water filtration,” Hong stated. “In addition to offering the highest-quality beverage appliances, we’re providing helpful articles on unique ways to use them.”

Quench Essentials’ product offering includes both residential and commercial blenders from Blendtec and Ninja. In addition to creating smoothies and other beverages, select blenders they offer are ideal for making butter, whipped cream and vinaigrettes.

Quench Essentials also carries wine coolers from top-rated brands such as Wine Enthusiast and Danby. For a full list of their product lines and information on how to use the products, visit QuenchEssentials.com.

About Sylvane

Sylvane (sylvane.com) is a leading online supplier of high-quality air treatment solutions to the residential and commercial markets. The company's broad selection of products includes air purifiers, portable heaters, dehumidifiers, portable air conditioners, window air conditioners, humidifiers, vacuums, swamp coolers, fans, steam cleaners, thermostats, and air quality testing products. Believing in the idea that better air begins with knowledge, Sylvane also provides its customers with detailed product information, air treatment learning articles, reliable product comparisons and personalized consultation on indoor air treatment issues.

About Quench Essentials

Quench Essentials (quenchessentials.com) provides customers with various beverage appliance and tools to keep all types of beverages cool, fresh and filtered. The company’s growing product lineup includes residential and commercial blenders, juicers, coffee makers and wine coolers. Quench Essentials also offers top-quality product information, articles on the best uses for their product lines and consultations on product comparisons.