Ovation Corporate Travel strengthened its partnership with the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) by sponsoring the Relaxation Lounge at the upcoming GBTA Convention 2017 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Ovation will also be participating in the event’s second annual GBTA Broadcast Studio, a series of video interviews with travel industry leaders which will be featured on screens throughout the Convention Center and in GBTA’s On Demand videos available through the Convention app and visible to all 7,000 attendees and registered media. The world’s largest business travel event, the annual GBTA Convention brings together thousands of business travel managers and industry suppliers to share insights, introduce products and review current trends.

Ovation’s VIP-only service platform, Ovation Reserve, will be sponsoring the Relaxation Lounge. Located in the North Lobby of the Convention Center, the Relaxation Lounge sponsored by Ovation Reserve gives GBTA attendees a place to unwind and enjoy a massage. At the Relaxation Lounge, Ovation Reserve will also be giving away a vacation for two, including roundtrip air and hotel, to Orlando, FL.

While at the event, Ovation’s Executive Vice President, Michael Steiner, will be participating in the GBTA Broadcast Studio one-on-one interview series.

“Ovation’s vision for travel management has always been centered on exceptional service,” noted Mr. Steiner on his upcoming GBTA Broadcast Studio interview which will focus on the overall advancements being made in travel management, from new technologies in user mobile apps and back-end reporting analytics to elevated VIP service delivery opportunities. “It’s about bringing it all together fluidly from front end to back end. Technological advancements allow us to improve both automated and person-to-person service delivery. For example, by formalizing and proceduralizing the Ovation Reserve VIP service platform, we are setting the bar for C-suite, Executive and VIP travelers in terms of white glove service and at the same time, streamlining backend data with these clients’ larger travel programs for reporting and risk management continuity.”

Ovation Reserve is Ovation Corporate Travel’s service offering devoted solely to serving C-suite, Executive and VIP travelers. Ovation Corporate Travel is an independently owned, $1 billion travel management company with a mission to provide outstanding service, significant cost savings and comprehensive, convenient travel solutions to professional travel managers, administrators and business travelers. https://www.ovationtravel.com/ovation-reserve