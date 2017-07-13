Everest Group Unveils Third Annual Business Process Services Top 50

This ranking, the only one of its kind for the overall industry, provides an early indication of who is navigating the shift more successfully than others.

Everest Group, a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and sourcing, today released the third annual edition of “The Everest Group BPS Top 50™,” a revenue-based ranking of the world’s largest third-party providers of business process services (BPS). The list was launched in 2015 as the first of its kind for the global industry, which today is valued at more than US$160 billion.

The Everest Group BPS Top 50 ranks the largest BPS service providers by revenue and reports their growth and coverage cutting across geography, domain and buyer size. Further, it analyzes key changes over time along growth, geography and functional coverage dimensions.

Everest Group estimates there are more than 200 service providers with more than US$50 million in revenues offering BPS services around the globe. What started as a cost optimization concept focusing on “non-core” and “back-office” business processes today permeates the entire business process value chain, addressing a wide variety of business objectives.

“As the global services industry in general and BPS in particular goes through a fundamental shift from an arbitrage-first to a digital-first model, service providers’ ability to transform themselves to the new paradigm will be critical to their future success,” said Rajesh Ranjan, partner at Everest Group. “This ranking, the only one of its kind for the overall industry, provides an early indication of who is navigating the shift more successfully than others. We expect the volatility in the ranking of providers to increase in coming years.”

Topping the 2016 list of BPS providers are these 10 leaders:

1. ADP

2. Conduent

3. Accenture

4. Teleperformance

5. Xerox

6. Convergys

7. Paychex

8. Arvato Bertelsmann

9. DXC Technology

10. Capita

Other highlights:



The cumulative revenue of the providers in BPS Top 50 list grew by 5 percent year-on-year.

The highest growth rate for the past two years was logged by Alorica at 95-105 percent and was achieved largely through acquisitions in 2015 and 2016. Cognizant logged the second fastest growth rate at 22-25 percent and achieved this largely through organic growth.

North America-based service providers continue to dominate the list; however, the region’s overall share declined versus 2014, while APAC’s share has grown.

Top 3 North American Providers:



ADP

Conduent

Xerox

Top 3 EMEA Providers:



Accenture

Teleperformance

Arvato Bertelsmann

Top 3 APAC Providers:



TCS

Transcosmos

Relia

For the second straight year, the number of broad-based service providers increased their share of market as compared to specialists. Broad-based providers now represent 56 percent of the market whereas specialists represent 44 percent. The top 5 broad-based providers are:



Conduent

Accenture

Arvato Bertelsmann

DXC Technology

Capita

Among the specialist providers, the following ranked highest in their respective specialty area:

Human Resource Outsourcing:

1. ADP

2. Paychex

3. Fidelity

Contact Center Outsourcing:

1. Teleperformance

2. Convergys

3. Alorica

Document Management:

1. Xerox

2. Williams Lea Tag

3. Iron Mountain

