Dr. Ellen Ovson Dr. Ovson is one of the most highly respected and recognized physicians in the treatment of addiction. She will have an incredible impact on our patients, treatment team and expanding organization.

Lakeview Health is pleased to announce Ellen Ovson, M.D., F.A.S.A.M., has joined the Lakeview medical team. Dr. Ovson is board certified in internal medicine and certified in addiction medicine by the American Society of Addiction Medicine and the American Board of Addiction Medicine. She has more than 16 years of experience in addiction medicine and more than 40 years in internal medicine.

“I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Ovson years ago at Pine Grove in Mississippi and I look forward to working with her again as part of our team at Lakeview,” said Dr. Phillip Hemphill, chief clinical officer at Lakeview Health. “Dr. Ovson is one of the most highly respected and recognized physicians in the treatment of addiction. She will have an incredible impact on our patients, treatment team and expanding organization.”

Ovson will be working closely with our female patients at the Rose of Lakeview, the women’s gender-responsive treatment program, where her decades of experience will be utilized to best serve their specific needs in recovery. Hemphill believes as a woman physician, Ovson’s experience and insight offers an incredible, unique benefit to our female patients.

“The factors that lead to addiction and recovery can be very different in women and men,” said Ovson. “Many times, underlying traumatic experiences impact the development and can trigger substance abuse in women. Women generally delay entering treatment because of life experiences and expectations while the effect of substances are overwhelming. I look forward to focusing my attention on the women and creating treatment plans that will be effective in leading them to recovery and keeping them on a sober path.”

Ovson earned her undergraduate degree at Emory University and graduated from medical school at the University of Alabama. She did her internship at Charlotte Memorial Hospital in North Carolina and her residency at Carraway Methodist Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. Ovson is a member of numerous professional organizations including the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Board of Addiction Medicine and the American Society of Addiction Medicine, where she has held several leadership positions.

Ovson recently served as the medical director at Bradford Health Services in Madison, AL. Prior to that, she served as staff physician and eventually medical director for the Gentle Path program at Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Center. Ovson is a published author whose works focus on various aspects of addiction. She is frequently invited to speak on the topic by numerous organizations and medical centers throughout the country.

“As a premier treatment center growing and expanding nationally, we are attracting top-tier professionals like Dr. Ovson,” said Lakeview Health’s CEO Roy M. Serpa. “This caliber of talent allows us to continue offering the best patient care available and sets the stage for our developing new specialty programs to meet their needs.”

About Lakeview Health

Lakeview Health, located in Jacksonville, FL, serves individuals with addiction and psychiatric disorders. Staff offer an integrative health approach that addresses the medical, psychological, physical and spiritual aspects of recovery. Their gender-responsive programs host unique treatment features that cater to women and men independently. They provide a continuum of care, allowing patients to move successfully toward a life in recovery. To learn more, visit http://www.LakeviewHealth.com.