The National Building Museum’s latest Summer Block Party installation – “Hive” – in Washington, DC is now open to the public! Work Zone Cam, a leading provider of time-lapse construction cameras, worked with the Museum create buzz around the project by sharing updating views of the construction online and recently released a time-lapse movie of the entire process.

Known as America’s premier cultural institution dedicated to exploring and celebrating architecture, design, engineering, construction and urban planning, the Museum collaborated with Work Zone Cam for the fourth consecutive year to document its summer installation in the Great Hall. The Museum relied on Work Zone Cam’s high-quality imagery to capture each stage of the project for a detailed historic record of the process.

“We are delighted to continue sharing our Summer Block Party with audiences from all over the world via Work Zone Cam,” said Chase Rynd, executive director of the National Building Museum. “The time lapse showcases the engineering and construction ingenuity that goes into building Hive, and that process is something we’re always excited to share.”

Designed by Studio Gang – a Chicago and New York based architecture and urban design practice – Hive is built entirely of more than 2,700 wound paper tubes featuring a reflective silver exterior and a vivid magenta interior, and reaches a height of 60 feet. Hive’s form recalls other built and natural structures such as the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and the curvature of a spider’s web. Visitors to the installation will have the opportunity to explore how a structure can modify and reflect sound, light, scale and human interaction. Some of the smaller chambers will even have small instruments, including drums and chimes that visitors can interact with.

See construction for Hive from start to finish with Work Zone Cam’s newest time-lapse movie. Travel to DC with Work Zone Cam’s construction camera at the National Building Museum and watch as visitors explore the unique exhibit, which will remain open until September 4, 2017.

Want to see the Museum’s past Summer Block Party installations? Watch and share Work Zone Cam’s time-lapses of ICEBERGS, The BEACH and The BIG Maze.

