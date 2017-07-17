Attendees can expect an amplified experience this year. We want to take the energy from last year and channel it in some new, exciting ways. Expect to leave this day inspired and challenged to tackle personal and professional opportunities head-on.

The fourth annual TEDxStLouisWomen conference will return to the Peabody Opera House on Thursday, November 2nd, 2017, and will present local and national speakers who are focused on messages of empowerment for women to be creators and change-makers in their community and the world at large. This year, in a city brought together by the bridges connecting us, the conference will explore the theme of “Bridges: We build them, we traverse them, and sometimes we even burn them, for better or worse.”

CPG Agency, a St. Louis-based corporate events and engagement agency, is producing the event and has organized a diverse speaker lineup led by Tabatha Coffey, celebrity, author hair designer, entrepreneur and host of Bravo's "Tabatha Takes Over". Joining the TEDx stage will be an executive panel of influential thought leaders from St. Louis and across the country in areas of business, art, technology and entrepreneurship. The conference runs from 1:00pm – 5:00pm and is immediately followed by a complimentary networking cocktail hour. This year, limited tickets are also available for a special breakfast session. The full speaker lineup, tickets and schedule will be made available online.



“Thanks to the success of last year, this is now the biggest women’s event in the region,” said CPG Agency CEO, Keith Alper. “TEDxStLouisWomen celebrates the meaningful impact that women are making in our great city and across the globe, and we expect to sell out the Peabody Opera House with over 3,000 local professionals in attendance.”

“Attendees can expect an amplified experience this year,” said CPG Agency VP, Production Operations and Client Services, Sharon Rues. “We want to take the energy from last year and channel it in some new, exciting ways. Expect to leave this day inspired and challenged to tackle personal and professional opportunities head-on.”

TED began as a four-day conference in California 25 years ago and has grown to support world-changing ideas with multiple initiatives. Each TED Conference invites the world's leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes or less on “ideas worth spreading”. Their talks are then made available, free, at TED.com. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.



Learn more about TEDxStLouisWomen and purchase tickets at http://www.tedxstlouis.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Peter Cartier at peterc@cpgagency.com.

About TEDx

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED has created a program called TEDx, local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Our event is called TEDxStLouisWomen, where x = independently organized event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including ours, are self-organized.

About CPG Agency (Sponsor & Producer)

CPG designs disruptive, impactful experiences that connect top brands to the ideas that drive critical initiatives and grow business. Each experiential solution inspires action and creates brand advocates. Through live events, immersive experiences and ongoing engagement strategies, CPG inspires brands to act by creating “Belief through Experience.” To learn more, please visit https://www.cpgagency.com.