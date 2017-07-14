SmartZone for Schools radar speed display from All Traffic Solutions Our goal is to lower the incidence of school zone injuries one municipality at a time by giving schools and law enforcement effective, easy-to-use traffic calming devices to keep kids safe, said All Traffic Solutions CEO Jim Weaver.

All Traffic Solutions, the innovation leader in cloud-based traffic management solutions for law enforcement, intelligent transportation and smart cities announces the launch of SmartZone for Schools, the first and only radar speed displays with Audible Alerts that sound when a vehicle traveling over a pre-programmed speed threshold limit passes the sign.

Designed specifically for school zones, SmartZone for Schools gives child pedestrians and bike riders the precious seconds they need to get to safety. The Audible Alerts and flashing beacons grab the attention of speeding drivers so they can immediately slow down before tragedy strikes. These web-enabled speed signs make it easier for school districts, municipalities and law enforcement to optimize safety and protect students in school zones.

“About 78 percent of drivers speed in school zones, and one in ten are distracted by mobile devices and other unsafe driving behaviors. Add to that the number of students busy talking or texting and it’s no wonder that thousands of students are injured or worse each year,” said All Traffic Solutions CEO Jim Weaver. “Our goal is to lower the incidence of school zone injuries one municipality at a time by giving schools and law enforcement effective, easy-to-use traffic calming devices to keep kids safe.”

“SmartZone for Schools delivers cloud-enabled access and management so users can remotely program and schedule speed limits, alerts and beacons for the days and times when school is in session,” says Andy Souders, All Traffic Solutions CTO and vice president of Engineering. “Speed and volume reports identify which areas require additional safety measures and provide meaningful statistics for effective planning.”

For more information on the All Traffic Solutions’ SmartZone for Schools visit http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com/solutions/school-zone-safety.

Read the SmartZone for Schools solution brief.

For more on All Traffic Solutions’ cloud-based solutions for traffic calming, traffic safety, parking availability and vehicle count and classification visit http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com/products.

To learn about TraffiCloudTM, All Traffic Solutions’ cloud-based ecosystem that allows users to remotely manage traffic and parking devices and data from anywhere, go to http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com/solutions/trafficloud.

Request a personal demo of TraffiCloud here.

##

About All Traffic Solutions

Located outside Washington D.C. in Herndon, Virginia, All Traffic Solutions is consistently recognized as a leading innovator in the traffic safety industry for radar speed and variable message displays, imaging products and intelligent transportation systems, delivering groundbreaking levels of service and product capability. By integrating Cloud technology into all of its products, All Traffic Solutions allows customers to manage all their equipment and data remotely through a browser, resulting in better traffic safety outcomes and more effective initiatives related to vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) solutions and smart cities. For more information, visit http://www.AllTrafficSolutions.com.