LeasePlan USA Names Senior Vice President of Operations

LeasePlan USA has appointed Juan Perez as senior vice president of operations, overseeing the teams that manage the lifecycle of vehicles, from vehicle acquisition to remarketing.

“Our aim as an operations team will be to advance innovation while maintaining the client experience that sets LeasePlan apart,” said Perez. “Our team is committed to delivering the promise to each and every client we serve.”

Perez has acquired more than 25 years of leadership and management experience in logistics, transportation and fleet management services. He has held top-level operations leadership positions, coupled with 20 years of honorable service in the United States Air Force.

“Juan is a true leader dedicated to our client’s successes,” said LeasePlan USA President and CEO, Jeff Schlesinger. “His attention to detail and dedication to operational efficiencies will launch LeasePlan and our clients even further into what’s next.”

