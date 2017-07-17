I have no doubt that his progressive approach is perfectly suited to help drive our newly-announced regulatory affairs service

G&L Scientific Inc, a leading provider of clinical and scientific consulting and resource to the healthcare industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Ivan Fisher as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

Ivan has successfully and consistently made a direct and sustained contribution to the global regulatory conformance of numerous multinational Pharmaceutical, Consumer Healthcare and Generic companies over his 14 years within the regulatory affairs consulting arena.

Combining a strongly client-centric approach with strategic and critical-thinking skills and an ability to communicate clearly and effectively, Ivan has steadily garnered a reputation within the industry as an accomplished and trusted leader.

"We are both delighted and excited that Ivan is joining G&L Scientific. Having previously worked with him for over a decade, I have no doubt that his progressive approach is perfectly suited to help drive our newly-announced regulatory affairs service,” said CEO of G&L Scientific, Stephen Loughrey.

Mr. Loughrey added, “The fact that G&L was able to attract and secure such a talented and well-respected individual speaks volumes for the reputation of our company for delivering world-class services.”

About G&L Scientific

G&L Scientific provides consulting, staffing and support services for Clinical Research and Regulatory Affairs. With teams of experts based at offices in Europe and the US, as well as a pool of 2,500 consultants in over 100 countries, G&L has people at the right level and in the right location to support clients on a global basis.

