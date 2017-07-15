This Distinction Program recognizes pharmacies’ need to comply with USP 800 but also permits pharmacies to do so at their own pace. - Jon Pritchett, PCAB

Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB), a service of Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), has released the compounding industry’s first Distinction in Hazardous Drug Handling (HDH). Based on USP 800, the recently released industry guidelines that describe practices and quality standards for handling hazardous drugs in healthcare settings aimed at promoting the safety of patients and workers as well as environmental protection standards, PCAB’s HDH standards reflect the efforts of a broad collective of industry experts.

PCAB recently collaborated with the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists (IACP) and a task force consisting of compounding industry providers, consultants, surveyors, and policy makers to publish a Consensus Statement on the Handling of Drugs per USP Chapter 800.

“This Distinction Program recognizes pharmacies’ need to comply with USP 800 but also permits pharmacies to do so at their own pace,” said Jon Pritchett, PharmD, RPh, ACHC Associate Director of Pharmacy. Noting that some pharmacies are already compliant or close to complying with both the infrastructure and standards of practice aspects of USP 800, Pritchett continued, “This allows those pharmacies that are currently compliant to distinguish themselves while permitting others to assimilate these changes over a longer timeframe.” USP 800 was published on February 1, 2016; however, implementation was delayed until July 1, 2018, to permit entities additional time for implementation. Pharmacies seeking to achieve a Distinction in HDH must do so in combination with PCAB Sterile or Non-Sterile Compounding Accreditation or another ACHC Pharmacy service.

With a broad array of pharmacy compliance solutions, including accreditation programs for specialty, infusion, and long-term care, as well as non-sterile and sterile compounding services, ACHC is positioned to be the solution of choice for all clinical settings as well as for payors, manufacturers, and regulatory bodies.

Beginning July 2014, PCAB became a service of ACHC, offering programs for non-sterile (ref. USP 795) and sterile (ref. USP 797) compounding services. PCAB assesses the compounding process based on a specific set of standards that concentrate on the quality and consistency of compounded medications while incorporating performance improvement and ongoing compliance requirements. AIS Inspections provide a customizable compliance solution for boards of pharmacy, including a thorough review of compounding practices as they relate to USP 795 and USP 797. ACHC has taken additional steps to meet market needs by offering specialty distinctions in Oncology, Infectious Disease Specific to HIV, and Hazardous Drug Handling. With a comprehensive suite of educational resources, ACHC is also committed to helping its customers maintain continuous compliance.

ACHC is a nonprofit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The organization has CMS Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS and a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2008. ACHC is the provider’s choice for accreditation because of its personal Account Advisors, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing, and a friendly, consultative approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

