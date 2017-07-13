Nolan Williams It’s a big decision to hire a company to work on your house – even a small job is still significant dollars – and you should feel good about it. I want my clients to feel great about working with Fresh Coat.

Nolan Williams is pleased to announce the grand opening of his new professional painting business, Fresh Coat of Chapel Hill.

Fresh Coat offers residential and commercial painting services including interior and exterior painting, wood staining and finishing, and other services for nearly every protective coating application. Their professional painters use quality, environmentally safe materials and the company offers a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling, in-home color design consultations and detailed quotes. Fresh Coat of Chapel Hill serves Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Bahama, Willow Ridge and the surrounding communities.

Williams built his career as a CPA, working for small, medium and larger national firms. He also started, built and sold his own practice, where he continues to serve as a partner. He knew he wanted to try something different and was looking into business opportunities when he came across Fresh Coat. Having recently had an uneasy experience with a highly-recommended painter, he decided it was time to bring another option to the painting industry in his region.

“I have always been a weekend warrior, but the last time I had a big painting project, I hired someone to come in and do the work. The painter we ended up hiring did a nice enough job, but it was a very stressful experience. I never felt like I knew exactly what I was paying for or what was going on with the project,” Williams said. “It’s a big decision to hire a company to work on your house – even a small job is still significant dollars – and you should feel good about it. I want my clients to feel great about working with Fresh Coat.”

“My decisions aren’t always made based on the price alone – I understand that sometimes you get what you pay for – and I want my customers to be confident that they are getting value for the service and no surprises,” he added.

As part of their commitment to customer service, Fresh Coat offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, so calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.

Williams has been married for 38 years and he has three children and eight grandchildren. He’s looking forward to building Fresh Coat of Chapel Hill and bringing his youngest daughter and her boyfriend in to help. Williams is also active in civic and charitable organizations – he is a past president of his Rotary Chapter and he volunteers with both an elementary school mentoring program as well as a driving service for cancer patients.

Fresh Coat was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. All Fresh Coat employees are trained, dependable, fully insured and background-checked.

“My team and I are not just about providing a great paint job, but also an excellent, stress-free experience. When you work with Fresh Coat, you’ll know exactly what you’re paying for, when we’ll be there and when it will be complete, with no surprises. We want having your home or business painted to be as least disruptive as possible,” Williams said. “I’ve enjoyed my work as a CPA, but I’m excited about this new opportunity to serve my community in a new and different way.”

For more information about Fresh Coat of Chapel Hill, call (919)721-8582, email NWilliams(at)FreshCoatPainters(dot)com or visit http://www.FreshCoatChapelHill.com.

About Fresh Coat Painters

With more than 120 locations nationwide, Fresh Coat Painters brings quality customer service, top-notch painting products, professionalism and affordable pricing to the residential and commercial painting industry. They use quality, environmentally safe materials and offer a 24/7 customer service center, online scheduling, in-home color design consultations, and detailed quotes. All painters are bonded and insured employees. For more information, call 1-855-FRESH-COAT or visit us on Facebook.

The company was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. In the last year, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran.