Riversand Announces Appointment of VP of Product Management

Riversand, a visionary in Master Data Management and a leader in Product Information Management solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Shyam Potta as the VP of Product Management. In his new role, Shyam will drive the product lifecycle from ideation to implementation.

“I am delighted to appoint Shyam as the VP of Product Management. Over the last sixteen years, Shyam has emerged as a leader at Riversand in defining and delivering products that drive customer satisfaction and business outcomes. In his new role, Shyam will contribute towards product vision and lifecycle, oversee execution, and measurement of product initiatives while collaborating with his peers in Product Strategy, Product Engineering and Customer Success,” said Upen Varanasi, Founder, and CEO of Riversand.

“We are in an exciting phase at Riversand as we roll out the next generation of Master Data Management Platform and Apps. I am honored to take this new role and grateful to be part of the Riversand family for the last sixteen years,” said Shyam Potta.

