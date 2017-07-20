Keranique Signs In-House Trichologist

Sharday Miranda - Keranique Trichologist Miranda’s role at Keranique will enable women suffering from thinning hair to interact with a certified hair and scalp specialist during monthly Facebook live streams.

Keranique continues to lead the industry as the Women’s Hair Regrowth Experts™, as they’ve just added Sharday Miranda, a Trichologist to the team. A Montclair State University graduate, Sharday Miranda started in the beauty and hair care field over four years ago, specializing in hair regrowth and anti-aging skincare. With a degree in Justice Studies, it was her time as a local police officer when she realized her own personal struggle with hair and scalp health.

In 2016 Miranda enrolled at the World Trichology Society to receive her certification in the winter of 2017. She now uses her education to connect with Keranique fans through monthly Facebook live installments, employee trainings and live seminars, as well as conduct in-house user groups and consumer perception studies. Miranda’s role at Keranique will enable women suffering from thinning hair to interact with a certified hair and scalp specialist during monthly Facebook live streams.

“It’s an amazing experience being able to work with women on an interactive level, to help educate them on a topic that has been considered ‘taboo’ over recent years. Keranique is working hard to break that negative stigma that comes along with women’s hair loss or thinning, and I’m proud to be a part of that”

ABOUT KERANIQUE

Keranique® is the hair regrowth system that over a million women have entrusted with their hair regrowth journey. It was formulated by a team of Women’s Hair Regrowth Experts and contains a collection of mild cleansers, gentle conditioners, intensive hair regrowth treatments and styling products which nourish the scalp and fortify thinning hair. Keranique contains the only FDA approved ingredient to regrow hair, minoxidil.

For more information, please visit http://www.Keranique.com.

Contact Information:

KIMBERLY STANFEL

201-942-3569

KSTANFEL(at)ATLANTICCOASTBRANDS(dot)COM