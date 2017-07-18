The Travelers Protective Association Holds 127th National Convention

The Travelers Protective Association (TPA), a fraternal benefit society, recently held its 127th national convention at the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles, Mo. More than 150 delegates representing 21 divisions located throughout the country attended the three-day conference.

An auction and reception raised more than $20,000 for the Scholarship Trust for the Hearing Impaired. Over $2,000 was also raised for the Homer T. Wilson Fund, which provides emergency financial aid and is designated for indigent members, widows, widowers and orphans.

The Association’s national elections were held, and David Grossklaus from Minnesota was reelected as president and Wayne Wentworth from Michigan was reelected as vice president.

Chad Bodine attended the convention, which marks the 25th anniversary of TPA’s Children Have An iDentity (CHAD) program. This local and national level safety sticker program is named after Bodine, who was just 13 months old when injured in a car accident in 1992. Chad’s babysitter was killed, and emergency personnel had no way to identify him. CHAD was created to help identify a child in the event of an accident.

“The convention was an amazing representation of what our organization has achieved throughout its history,” said TPA’s Chief Administrative Officer Albert M. Shoemaker, Jr. “We were very fortunate to have Chad Bodine in attendance to symbolize what we have accomplished and how important our Association is to so many communities.”

Pictured from left to right are Albert M. Shoemaker, Jr., TPA chief administrative officer; Chad Bodine, and; David Grossklaus, TPA national president.

Established in 1975, the organization’s Scholarship Trust for the Hearing Impaired provides financial aid to those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Grants are used for mechanical devices, medical and specialized treatment, and education that includes speech classes and interpreters. To date the trust has distributed over $2 million to more than 5,300 recipients.

Founded in 1890, TPA’s national headquarters is located at 2041 Exchange Dr. in St. Charles, Mo. TPA offers fraternalism to its members, as well as participates in safety projects and community service. The Association provides accident, disability and death benefits to both its members and their beneficiaries. The Association is licensed in 29 states.

For more information, call (636) 724-2227 or visit the website at http://www.tpahq.org.