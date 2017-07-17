It is our hope that the topics covered will enlighten attendees on energy initiatives, as well as spark tech transfer collaborations with the private sector.

The Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) is eager to host part one of its four-part Energy Webinar Series to showcase the renewable energy technology research and initiatives currently taking place at Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratories. The FLC webinar series is part of its annual Tech Focus initiative. This year’s theme centers around energy, as the U.S. energy system plays an essential role in driving our nation’s prosperity and security.

“The FLC Energy Webinar Series will shine a spotlight on the various energy programs established by the DOE and the current technology areas being researched at our federal labs. It is our hope that the topics covered will enlighten attendees on energy initiatives, as well as spark tech transfer collaborations with the private sector,” said Aaron Sauers, FLC Laboratory and Business Systems (LaBS) Committee Chair.

Each webinar focuses on one of the following topics: renewable energy, fossil fuels and nuclear energy, energy transmission, and energy storage. The renewable energy webinar takes place July 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST, and specifically covers renewable power and renewable fuels.

Attendees can look forward to hearing from DOE scientists working in renewable energy and learn about their research focus, as well as take deeper dives into technologies currently available for licensing. The renewable energy webinar agenda highlights the following:



Welcome & introduction from Acting Director Rochelle Blaustein, DOE, Office of Technology Transitions

Speakers from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the DOE Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy (EERE)

Technology spotlights on: photovoltaics from Perovskites, deriving fuels from biomass, new composites for wind turbine blades, DOE’s H2@Scale initiative, and hydrogen fuels, among other renewable energy areas

Opportunity to grow your contacts in the national labs

In-depth Q&A session with an expert panel of speakers.

The renewable energy webinar is just one in a series of webinars that will run throughout the next year. To register for the upcoming renewable energy webinar, visit http://bit.ly/2t7VYZ0. Dates and details for the remaining three webinars in the FLC Energy Webinar Series will be released in the coming months.

To learn more about the FLC Tech Focus initiative, visit http://www.federallabs.org/Technology-Focus.