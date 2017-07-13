CSM Corporation, a Minneapolis-based lodging, commercial real estate and development firm, today announced the completion and opening of the dual-branded Aloft and Element Hotel Development in Redmond, Washington. The 150-room Aloft Seattle Redmond and 131-room Element Seattle Redmond is located just outside the campus of Microsoft Corporation’s world headquarters. Both properties provide comfortable, stylish, sustainable and tech-forward accommodations to business and personal travelers alike. It is the first dual-branded Aloft/Element property for CSM.

“CSM Corporation is proud to deliver hotels that are equally stylish and technically advanced for a tech-forward community like Redmond,” said CSM’s President of Lodging and Residential Steve Schlundt. “Guests from around the world will enjoy all the space and amenities that will allow them to be comfortable and in control whether they’re working or relaxing.”

The two hotels are located inside one building and share 7,600 square feet of event space, seven meeting rooms, an all-natural saline pool and large fitness facility. They are less than a mile from the headquarters of both Microsoft and Nintendo of America and nearby the offices of Boeing, Expedia and Google.

With 100 hotels open now in 16 countries around the world, Starwood's Aloft® brand delivers a fresh approach to the traditional staid hotel landscape. For the ‘always on' next generation of traveler, the Aloft brand offers a tech-forward, vibrant experience and a modern style that is different by design. For more information, please visit http://www.alofthotels.com.

Element® Hotels offers extended stay comfort for those who are passionate about the planet and their own well-being. Stylish and sustainable throughout, Element's bright design defies convention, bathing guest rooms and public spaces in natural light. To date, there are 18 Element Hotels worldwide, with 16 in North America, one in Europe, one in Asia Pacific with new domestic and international hotels in development. To learn more, visit http://www.elementhotels.com/experience.

The hotels are located at 15220 NE Shen Street, Suite 100 Redmond, WA. Telephone is (425) 636-9942. Directions and reservations are available at http://www.elementseattleredmond.com and http://www.aloftseattleredmond.com/. Images of the hotel at: http://bit.ly/2vgRK2E

About CSM Lodging

CSM Corporation builds, owns, manages and operates some of the country’s best hotels. The Lodging Division is among the top 50 hotel management companies in the US and has won numerous awards, including Marriott Hotel of the Year (three times) and Marriott Developer of the Year two years in a row. The Lodging Division was formed in 1992 with the acquisition and renovation of a former Howard Johnson hotel into a Country Inn by Carlson. With a portfolio of more than 6,600 rooms, today CSM Corporation operates hotels for well-respected brands like Carlson, Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott. The company offers full-service, select-service and extended stay hotels coast to coast. CSM’s combination of strategic long-term thinking and day to day attention to detail consistently earn industry recognition for customer service and across the board excellence. For more information on CSM Corporation visit http://csmcorp.net/.

# # #