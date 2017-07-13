We are thrilled to be the City of Effingham’s partner as they lead the way in transparency and citizen engagement.

The City of Effingham and Swagit Productions, LLC are thrilled to announce that they will partner to provide live and on-demand high definition video streaming of City Council, Plan Commission, and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings. The video streaming will be available for any resident or interested party to watch the meetings at their convenience.

The City of Effingham’s Council Chamber now includes a Cosmos™ Broadcast System package of PTZ (Pan, Tilt, and Zoom) cameras, video switching equipment, and an EASE-H™ high-definition encoder. Swagit’s video department will operate the Cosmos™ system from their Dallas, Texas headquarters as the meeting is being recorded – switching between three cameras for views of the podium, presentation slides, and dais, while also directing and controlling those cameras through selective panning, close-ups, and wide shots. The process is completely hands-free for the City – Swagit handles video directing for the meetings, as well as post-meeting indexing by agenda item.

“We are thrilled to be the City of Effingham’s partner as they lead the way in transparency and citizen engagement,” said Natascha Ross, Swagit’s Midwestern Region Account Manager.

Residents and interested parties are able to view live City of Effingham meetings and on-demand with closed captioning via all platforms capable of video playback – including desktop computers, laptops, smart phones and tablets.

“We at the City are very excited to partner with Swagit as we continually strive to engage our residents and local businesses,” said James Arndt, Effingham City Administrator, adding, “We will begin live streaming on July 18th.”

About Swagit Productions, LLC

Swagit Productions, LLC, based in Dallas, TX, provides hands-free video streaming® and broadcast solutions to local, state and federal government agencies. Swagit pioneered the Cosmos™ Broadcast System – a complete package of PTZ (Pan, Tilt and Zoom) cameras and professional video-switching equipment that enables any client to fully outsource the production, operation and distribution of HD or SD multi-camera broadcasts for public meetings. Swagit’s progressive online, mobile and social platform solutions include the Extensible Automated Streaming Engine (EASE™): a hands-free webcasting® system for public meeting indexing, agenda integration, archiving, on-demand playback, closed captioning and the innovative sound search™. Swagit’s focus is on emerging technology and relevant avenues of distribution – for example, Swagit’s PEG (Public, Education and Government Access) portal and app featuring HD viewing, social media integration and on-trend resident engagement. To request a personalized demo, visit http://www.swagit.com/demo.