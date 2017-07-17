We are proud to have assisted Wilson Elser with identifying this exceptionally talented and accomplished team that will strengthen their practice, broaden their scope of expertise, and allow them to better serve their clients in Southern California.

Mestel & Company, a leading national attorney placement and strategic consulting firm established in 1987, announces the placement of the three-attorney team from Tropio & Morlan, Scott Tropio, Ingrid Calle, and Daniel Hurwitz, at the Los Angeles office of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP.

Ilene Fisher, Executive Managing Director at Mestel & Company’s Los Angeles office, led the search. Tropio & Morlan, which was based in Woodland Hills, California, has closed its doors after 22 years of practice and joins Wilson Elser with nearly 800 attorneys in 31 offices across the country and 66 attorneys in the Los Angeles.

“We are proud to have assisted Wilson Elser with identifying this exceptionally talented and accomplished team that will strengthen their practice, broaden their scope of expertise, and allow them to better serve their clients in Southern California,” said Joan Davison, President and CEO of Mestel & Company, a company of HCMC Legal, Inc. “For nearly 30 years, our company has developed the careers of attorneys, built best in class legal teams, and effectuated law firm mergers."

“Tropio and his team have built a stellar reputation in their decades of practice,” said David Eisen, the regional managing partner of the Wilson Elser’s Los Angeles firm. “We, along with our client base, will benefit greatly from the expertise and knowledge Tropio’s team brings. We look forward to leveraging each other’s strengths and growing our business together.”

Tropio’s team is experienced in civil litigation, specifically toxic and mass torts, Prop 65, product liability, general liability, trucking and commercial litigation.

Partner Scott Tropio, over the course of his career, has arbitrated hundreds of cases with catastrophic damages, accidents, and injuries in both Federal and State courts throughout Southern California. For the past decade, he has served as the western states regional counsel for toxic tort and personal injury matters for an oil refining company. Tropio holds a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and earned his law degree at Pepperdine University School of Law. At Wilson Elser, Tropio will be part of the firm’s rapid response team, which aids with on-site information gathering and witness interviews, helping clients with future discovery and litigation needs.

Of counsel Ingrid Calle has focused her career on product liability, premises liability, toxic tort matters, and medical and scientific claims, including allegations of various types of cancer. Calle holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and earned her law degree at University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Of counsel Daniel Hurwitz has counseled clients from diverse industries, including light and heavy industrial, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, live event entertainment, media, software, banking and sports, among others. His practice includes environmental law, administrative law, trademark and copyright infringement, mass torts and e-commerce matters. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree from Syracuse University and a J.D. from the UCLA School of Law.

