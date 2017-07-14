ExtensionEngine, a leading provider of Custom Learning Experiences, announced that it has been selected by ArtCenter College of Design to develop and deploy new online education offerings. The online educational offerings will incorporate ArtCenter’s new model for art and design education in the 21st century — an approach based on the College’s innovative, conservatory-like approach to teaching and learning. The specific programs and courses will be announced as they get closer to launch.

While online higher education has grown significantly in recent years, serving those who study art and design has proved challenging. Traditional LMS-based courses with text and video do not work well in these disciplines. For ArtCenter, whose standards are exceptionally high, the opportunity to develop something unique and effective online — an innovative online “learning and making space” — is only now possible, with new technology and approaches to online learning unimaginable just a few years ago.

“ArtCenter is recognized as a leading innovator in design education and in our commitment to further advance our values we are excited to partner with ExtensionEngine to tap into new and creative ways to deliver a rich online learning experience,” said Theresa Zix, Vice President of Information Technology at ArtCenter. “We chose ExtensionEngine because of their experience working on pedagogy-driven online learning models and creating unique online learning spaces, which will allow ArtCenter to broaden its strong brand awareness.”

“As we work through and experiment with different ways to deliver this online experience, our goal is not only to translate the impactful face-to-face creative learning process, but also to provide access to a larger community of learners worldwide— students, adult learners, and alumni alike. Technology allows us to accomplish this in engaging and interesting ways that are agile and adaptive to the needs of our learners while upholding ArtCenter’s values and supporting our strategic objectives.”

In contrast to the traditional approaches of either outsourcing to an online program management provider and sharing the revenue or doing everything in house, ArtCenter chose a different path. They chose as their strategic partner in this effort ExtensionEngine, an unbundled service provider that builds custom technology and courses on a fee-for-service basis while complementing the College’s internal resources. This approach allows ArtCenter to maintain greater control over pedagogy, student experience, marketing strategy and revenue model.

ExtensionEngine develops custom learning experiences, leveraging the latest in learning science and technology to create rigorous, collaborative, learner-centric experiences that are more effective and engaging than traditional online learning. As a fee-for-service custom service provider, the company takes a comprehensive approach, providing strategy, instructional design, creative, software development and integration, project management, and learner acquisition services.

“We love working with the creative and innovative staff and faculty at ArtCenter. They are bold and pushing the boundaries of how design is taught, and learned, online,” said Furqan Nazeeri, Partner at ExtensionEngine. “Our team thrives on these projects — doing what has not been done before.”

About ExtensionEngine

ExtensionEngine develops Custom Learning Experiences, delivering online and blended programs for universities, corporations and nonprofits. Leveraging the latest advances in learning science and technology, the company takes a comprehensive, unbundled, fee-for-service approach to develop programs that engage learners, encourage collaboration, and increase impact. A privately held company based in Cambridge, MA, ExtensionEngine has launched over 70 programs for more than 40 organizations. http://www.extensionengine.com.

About ArtCenter College of Design

Founded in 1930 and located in Pasadena, California, ArtCenter College of Design (artcenter.edu) is a global leader in art and design education. ArtCenter offers 11 undergraduate and seven graduate degrees in a wide variety of industrial design disciplines as well as visual and applied arts. In addition to its top-ranked academic programs, the College also serves members of the Greater Los Angeles region through a highly regarded series of year-round educational programs for all ages and levels of experience. Renowned for both its ties to industry and social impact initiatives, ArtCenter is the first design school to receive the United Nations’ Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) status. Throughout the College’s long and storied history, ArtCenter alumni have had a profound impact on popular culture, the way we live and important issues in our society.