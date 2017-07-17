Making a difference in the lives of patients and HCPs [healthcare providers] is a goal none of us take lightly. Our team and agency partners are very proud to have received this recognition.

North County, San Diego-based digital agency, Motionstrand, was recognized by MM&M for their work on avanir.com. The pharmaceutical marketing publication named Motionstrand as one of 9 “under the radar healthcare agencies to watch in 2017.” In the article, MM&M praised Motionstrand as being “high” on the “digital specialist list.”

Motionstrand spearheaded the avanir.com project, collaborating with Avanir Pharmaceuticals and other agencies to redesign Avanir’s main website. Motionstrand played several key roles, providing direction for the website’s functionality and strategy, in addition to building the site itself. The new avanir.com went live in January 2017.

Of the feature on MM&M’s website, Motionstrand’s CEO, Stefan Jensen said, “Making a difference in the lives of patients and HCPs [healthcare providers] is a goal none of us take lightly. Our team and agency partners are very proud to have received this recognition.”

Motionstrand is a digital agency in Escondido and has served as Avanir Pharmaceuticals’ digital agency of record (AOR) since 2012.