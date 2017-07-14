CB&S Bank Names New President and CEO

Mike Ross Under Mike’s leadership, the bank will continue to grow and strengthen its commitment to customers, employees, and the communities we serve.

As a result, the Bank announced that Mike Ross, a native of Montgomery, Alabama, will be named the new President and Chief Executive Officer of CB&S Bank effective upon Mr. Upchurch’s retirement. Mr. Ross joins CB&S Bank from Renasant Bank where he held several leadership positions, most recently as Central Region President and Chief Commercial Officer. In that role, he led the retail franchise in the states of Alabama and Florida as well as the commercial banking strategy, lines of business, and product lines that supported the $8.8 billion, five state bank franchise. Prior to joining Renasant Bank, he served as Executive Vice President, Commercial Middle Market Sales Executive with Regions Financial Corporation. Mr. Ross holds a Masters of Business Administration degree through the Executive Program of the Manderson Graduate School of Business at the University of Alabama.

“We are thrilled that with Mike, we have someone who has the experience, business insight, and visionary thinking to lead CB&S Bank into the future.” said Mr. Upchurch. “Under Mike’s leadership, the bank will continue to grow and strengthen its commitment to customers, employees, and the communities we serve. After 29 years of leading this great company, I am confident that CB&S Bank is in excellent and capable hands.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of CB&S Bank, we welcome Mike to our organization. His extensive banking experience, along with his values-driven philosophy are a great combination and will fit well with our Bank’s culture,” stated Greg Batchelor, Chairman of the Board for CB&S Bank.

“I am delighted and honored to have the opportunity to serve the customers, employees, and shareholders of CB&S Bank. This company has such a long heritage of outstanding service to its communities and I look forward to being a part of continuing that tradition,” said Ross.

CB&S Bank is a $1.6 billion community bank, headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, operating over 50 offices in the Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee markets. The company offers a complete line of full-service banking products and other related financial services to retail and commercial customers through its subsidiaries.