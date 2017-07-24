The Secret Sunburn Defense You’ll Want to Know About This Summer

A CDC study shows that, although people are taking more steps to protect themselves from sunburn, half of all adults and 65.6% of Caucasians (ages 18 to 29), had at least one case of sunburn within the past year. It’s common and people have been dealing with them since the dawn of time, which causes people to ignore the issue. However, only recently have people become conscientious of the risks that accompany sunburns.

“Sun exposure levels are going to remain high, especially in our Southwestern states. That’s why it’s so important to create a new drive to implement newer, more effective ways to combat the effects of overexposure to UV rays. Everyone knows that aloe gel is the best treatment for sunburns but they can actually make a great sunscreen as well.”

The team believes that “For sunburns, there is nothing better than aloe vera gel. It’s an antibacterial that can reach deep into the skin because of the aloectin B component, which also stimulates a person’s immune system.”

Make Your Own Aloe Gel

Aloe Sunscreen Ingredients



1/4 cup of virgin olive oil (coconut will also do)

5 teaspoons zinc oxide (usually found in the diaper isle of most stores)

1 Tablespoon of beeswax

3 Tablespoons natural aloe vera gel

1/2 cup distilled water

Combining the Ingredients to Make Aloe Sunscreen

The team suggests filling a pan with water and placing another bowl/pan balanced on top. Next, they should bring the water to a boil, then turn the pan on top as it heats up. This will prevent burning. It’s important to make sure that the bowl/pan you use for this will not be used for food.

Put the oil and beeswax in the top pan until it’s melted.

Next, remove the combination from the bowl/heated pan to another bowl and throw in some vitamin E or essential oils for scent (optional).

Now, put the mixture back in the top pan and add zinc oxide powder.

In another small pan, heat your distilled water and the aloe vera gel until it gets warm.

Now, whisk the oil, beeswax, and zinc oxide mixture and slowly add the water-aloe sunscreen mix.

While your entire mixture is still a liquid, put it into a container and allow it to harden. You can put it into the fridge to make the process a little faster.

The end result should be a great sunscreen you can apply to the body, protecting it from extra sun this summer.

