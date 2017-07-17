CSI globalVCard Makes Virtual Payments a Reality at GBTA 2017

We have continued to align ourselves with a select group of travel partners which has allowed us to expand our globalVCard offering and address some very hot topic issues including travel payment security.

CSI globalVCard, a leading provider of electronic payment solutions, announced today their plans to exhibit and present at the 2017 Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention in Boston, MA on July 15-19, 2017. The globalVCard Travel team will provide demonstrations at booth #2125 showcasing their corporate travel solution and mobile app in conjunction with their new online booking tool. The team will also take part in two educational sessions covering the state of virtual payment standards as well as how to adopt and integrate virtual payment technology for more secure travel booking.

CSI globalVCard’s new online booking tool, which is powered by AmTrav, integrates the security of virtual payments into travel booking along with the convenience and control of mobile app capabilities. The globalVCard Travel solution ensures employee compliance with corporate travel policies through automated approvals that allow only authorized purchase types and amounts. Virtual credit card numbers can be assigned per transaction to simplify expense reconciliations and eliminate the risk of fraud and data breaches often associated with stored credit card numbers.

“We are excited to share our commitment to corporate travel with industry leaders at this year’s GBTA convention, as well as demonstrate our progress towards fully integrated and secure electronic payments solutions,” said Juliann Pless, Senior Vice President of globalVCard Travel. “We have continued to align ourselves with a select group of travel partners which has allowed us to expand our globalVCard offering and address some very hot topic issues including travel payment security.”

The first educational session, “Virtual Payment: In Search of Standards”, will update attendees on the state of virtual payments as explored by the Digital Payments Task Force. Pain points of adoption will be addressed along with perspectives and ideas for how to standardize and streamline the process.

The second session, “Make Virtual Payments Your Reality”, will provide actionable steps that offer structure to the adoption and operation of a virtual card payment system whether you are an agency, corporation, or developer. Time for a Q&A and roundtable with virtual card customers, banks, and card networks will also be provided.

The GBTA Convention is the world’s largest business travel event bringing over 7,000 travel professionals across 50 countries to Boston this year. There will be 400 exhibitors on the expo floor and 70 educational sessions as well as exclusive networking opportunities and news on the latest innovations in the industry. GBTA Convention 2017 marks the 49th edition of The Business Travel Event of the Year®.

About CSI globalVCard Travel

For over 27 years, CSI Enterprises, Inc. has provided innovative payment solutions to world leading brands. Combining technology and extraordinary customer service, the company’s highly secure globalVCard virtual card payment solutions enable businesses to reduce costs and increase profits in all areas of B2B payments. globalVCard Travel is CSI’s no-cost corporate travel payment solution. Combining the company’s award-winning virtual card system, mobile payment app and Corporate Plastic Cards, globalVCard Travel provides businesses with powerful spending control and benefits that enable travel managers to increase compliance, reduce fraud, simplify reconciliations and solve the direct hotel billing challenges. For more information, visit: http://www.csiglobalvcard.com/corporate-travel/.