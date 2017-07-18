Vintners Inn Opens New River Vine Café for Breakfast, Lunch and Brunch

Rendering of the new River Vine Cafe at Vintners Inn Guests may visit River Vine Café for a delicious breakfast or lunch and later head to John Ash & Co. Restaurant for a romantic dinner or to the Front Room Bar & Lounge for our lively happy hour.

Vintners Inn, Sonoma County’s cherished Four Diamond boutique hotel, is opening a new daytime restaurant called River Vine Café on August 1, 2017. The elegantly-rustic space will be open to hotel guests and visitors for weekday breakfast from 7:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m, weekday lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and weekend brunch from 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.. The menu, created by John Ash & Co. Restaurant Executive Chef Tom Schmidt, will showcase seasonal foods and produce from local farmers, including the Inn’s own Rhonda’s Garden.

“River Vine Café further elevates the Vintners Inn experience,” says General Manager Percy Brandon. “Guests may visit River Vine Café for a delicious breakfast or lunch and later head to John Ash & Co. Restaurant for a romantic dinner or to the Front Room Bar & Lounge for our lively happy hour.”

Currently a finalist for Best Wine Country Inn in the Press Democrat’s Best of Sonoma County 2017 competition, Vintners Inn and the onsite John Ash & Co. Restaurant are already favorite destinations for leisure and business travelers, locals, and guests hosting weddings or corporate events. River Vine Café adds four chic rentable venues to the property, with the ability to host up to 80 guests in intimate indoor and outdoor spaces.

“At Vintners Inn, we cherish every opportunity to provide welcoming, beautiful gathering spaces for celebrations and community events,” says Owner Rhonda Carano. “We can’t wait to share our stunning new River Vine Café with guests.”

River Vine Café features a circular dining room with expansive windows that open onto beautiful vineyards and gardens. A rock fireplace and wood ceiling beams bring natural elements to the café creating an inviting, warm and comfortable ambience. White-washed tile flooring and a textured wall covering brings a light, spacious feeling to the room. Custom iron ceiling fixtures and wall sconces add elegance and grace.

For more information about River Vine Café or to book it for a special event, guests should visit https://www.vintnersinn.com/dining/river-vine-cafe/. For press inquiries, high resolution photos, staff bios or interview requests, please contact Chelsea Kurnick at 213-985-1011 ext. 5 or chelsea(at)mccuecommunications.com.

About Vintners Inn

Vintners Inn is a California Green Certified, 44-room boutique hotel spanning a 98-acre property in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley appellation. Reminiscent of a European village replete with culinary gardens, sparkling fountains and vineyard views, this lush enclave offers a serene escape that is conveniently located in the best of wine country. With award-winning on-site dining, a full-service conference and events center, and an array of amenities from Bocce ball to a vineyard trail to a fitness room, it’s an ideal location for a romantic getaway, business retreat or dream wine country wedding.

About John Ash & Co. Restaurant

Helmed by veteran chef, Tom Schmidt, John Ash & Co. restaurant is one of Sonoma County’s premier dining venues, featuring a seasonal menu built around local, sustainable ingredients, many of which are grown in the on-site culinary garden. With a lively bar scene, welcoming sun porch, and the region’s only “all season” terrace nestled amidst the estate’s vineyards and gardens, John Ash & Co. is classic wine country dining at its best. The restaurant is located on the Vintners Inn estate at 4330 Barnes Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403; for information and reservations, visit http://www.vintnersinn.com/johnash.asp or call (707) 527-7687.

