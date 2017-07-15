RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village Sponsors How To Paddle Board Classes

Beat the summer heat with instructional paddle boarding classes at 10 a.m. every Friday in July. Sponsored by RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village, classes are held at Balboa Marina. For $20 per person per class, participants learn how to explore the lake in style. All supplies are included so energy can be spent on fun and relaxation. Small classes of 10 or fewer people guarantee participants receive the personal attention they deserve. Sign up at SUP501.com.

“Summer is a great time to enjoy our lakes here in Hot Springs Village,” says Clara Nicolosi, RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village owner. “RE/MAX is pleased to sponsor paddle boarding lessons here on one of our biggest lakes, Lake Balboa. Beaches, fishing, swimming, boating and paddle boarding – there is lots to do on the lakes here in Hot Springs Village.”

Hot Springs/Malvern Traveler’s Game Community Night Set for Aug. 12

Invite friends and family to attend the Hot Springs/Malvern Community Night at Dickey Stephens Park to watch Arkansas Traveler’s play the Midland RockHounds on Saturday, Aug. 12. The game, which is sponsored by RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village, will begin at 6:10 p.m. Pick up FREE tickets at the RE/MAX of Hot Springs office while supplies last. For more information about the Arkansas Travelers’, go to http://www.Travs.com.

Meet the Agents: Kimberly Taylor, Linda Forry and Lindsey Wright

Whether buying, selling or building, Kimberly Taylor guides her clients in the right direction. She works alongside her husband, David, and son, Zachary, as part of the Taylor Trio. “Together, we will be able to take care of every facet of your experience here in Hot Springs Village,” she says.

With more than two decades of experience as a Hot Springs Village resident, Linda Forry has the knowledge necessary to help clients find their ideal homes. “I love being an agent at RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village,” she says. “We have some of the best listings of lots and houses that you can find.”

Lindsey Wright is passionate about helping clients find homes that suit their individual needs. She can find houses for every budget. “I am here to help with all of your real estate needs and connect you to all the right people to make your next home your dream home,” she says.

About RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village

Voted the #1 Real Estate Agency by the Village Voice Reader’s Choice (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016). RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village offers a large selection of real estate spread across 26,000+ acres of Ouachita Mountains priced from $100,000 to over $1 million. RE/MAX of HSV offers long-term rental properties, new construction, property lots and discovery vacation packages too with discounted golf, community tours, free area coupons and discounted lodging. Learn more: GoHotSpringsVillage.com